BB16: Nimrit ’s Dad Hits Back At Priyanka’s Team Post Their Official Statement; Says ‘A True Winner Is….’

Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
have
been
the
arch
rivals
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
The
ladies
have
been
at
loggerheads
since
the
beginning
and
are
often
seen
locking
horns
on
the
show.
However,
their
fight
took
a
different
turn
after
Nimrit's
father
called
Priyanka
insecure
during
the
recent
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
While
his
words
spread
like
wildfire,
it
didn't
go
down
well
with
Priyanka's
team
who
released
an
official
statement
in
this
regard.
Priyanka
Choudhary’s
Team
Releases
Official
Statement
Against
Nimrit’s
Father
Taking
to
social
media,
Priyanka's
team
released
an
official
statement
and
wrote,
"We
are
deeply
hurt
by
the
statements
made
by
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
father
in
yesterday's
episode.
Sir,
this
immense
love
that
she's
showered
across
the
nation
is
EARNED
not
bought".
Nirmrit’s
Father
Launches
Fresh
Attack
At
Priyanka’s
Team
In
a
new
statement,
Nimrit's
father
stated,
"We
firmly
believe
that
no
responsible
and
genuine
fan
will
ever
stoop
to
the
ugly
levels
of
openly
giving
death
and
rape
threats
or
spread
hatred
by
body
shaming,
age
shaming,
mocking
my
daughter's
anxiety
and
even
her
community".
Priyanka’s
Team
Trying
To
Baselessly
Degrade
Nimrit
In
the
statement,
Mr
Ahluwalia
stated,
"We
hold
responsible
some
kind
of
deliberate
&
condescending
social
media
strategy
by
that
person's
team,
who
on
multiple
instances
have
put
up
posts
and
shared
stories
on
the
verified
profiles
of
Ms
Priyanka
trying
to
baselessly
degrade
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
like
for
instance
underhandedly
trying
to
make
fun
of
her
emotions
while
reading
the
family
letter
that
was
sent
inside
the
house
a
few
weeks
back.
Doing
so,
her
team
has
purposely
encouraged
the
so
called
irresponsible
fans
trying
to
openly
troll
&
target
Nimrit
Ahluwalia".
Our
Dignified
Silence
Was
Mistaken
As
Weakness:
Nimrit’s
Father
Furthermore,
the
statement
read,
"It
seemed
that
our
dignified
silence
was
being
mistaken
&
misconstrued
as
a
sign
of
weakness.
I
am
sure
if
Ms
Priyanka
has
genuine
and
responsible
fans,
they
will
not
only
maintain
her
dignity
but
will
also
give
the
other
contestants
their
due
hard
earned
respect
&
behave
in
a
manner
that
is
lot
more
graceful".
Nimrit
Ahluwalia’s
Father
Reveals
The
True
Winner
Nimrit's
Father
also
clarified
that
his
statement
is
not
directed
towards
Priyanka
or
her
family
and
also
spoke
about
the
true
winner.
He
said,
"This
has
nothing
to
do
personally
with
Miss
Priyanka
Chaudhary
or
her
family.
Let's
all
remember
that
a
true
winner
&
real
leader
is
never
made
by
pulling
someone
down
but
by
creating
a
winning
pathway
along
with
winning
everyone's
hearts
on
the
way
to
the
top,
be
it
contestants,
fans
or
the
viewers".
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 10:26 [IST]