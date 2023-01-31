Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Shiv Thakare BEATS Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan To Become Best Performer- See TIME

Bigg
Boss
16
Nomination:
The
recent
nomination
task
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
turned
out
to
be
a
blockbuster
affair
as
the
contestants
put
their
best
put
forward
to
win
it
and
safeguard
themselves
from
eviction.
It
was
Mandali
versus
Archana
Gautam,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shalin
Bhanot
as
the
contestants
tried
to
complete
the
task
on
time
while
facing
turbulences.
The
three
members
of
each
time
had
to
complete
the
task
in
27
minutes.
Mandali
comprised
of
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
while
the
second
team
had
Archana,
Shalin
and
Priyanka.
Bigg
Boss
made
it
clear
that
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
were
the
contestants,
who
played
a
crucial
role
in
the
nomination
task.
While
Shalin
Bhanot
pressed
the
buzzer
before
nine
minutes,
Sumbul
Touqeer
took
17
minutes,
resulting
in
a
loss.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
brace
yourself
for
an
exciting
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
reality
show
will
air
its
grand
finale
on
February
12,
2023.
The
makers
are
expected
to
introduce
a
surprise
mid-week
elimination
during
the
finale
week.
Speculations
are
rife
that
only
top
five
finalists
will
be
seen
making
an
entry
in
the
finale.
Salman
Khan
will
also
make
his
return
as
the
host
during
the
finale
episode.
He
was
seen
missing
from
the
show
since
the
past
two
weeks
due
to
his
prior
work
commitments.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.