Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek Feels Shiv Thakare Shouldn’t Win; Reveals When Will MC Stan Exit The Show

It is just a couple of weeks left for the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale and speculations are rife about the finalists of the show. In fact, the audience has been rooting for their favourite contestant and everyone is waiting with bated breath about who will lift the trophy. And while each day on the popular reality show is coming with a new twist in the game, Krushna Abhishek has made the heads turn as he shared his point of view about the popular reality show and revealed that he feels Shiv Thakare shouldn't win Bigg Boss 16. This isn't all. As there are reports about MC Stan emerging as a finalist, Krushna claimed that the renowned rapper will be out of the show before the finale.

During his conversation with Shudh Manoranjan, Krushna said, "MC Stan bahar aayega mujhe lagta hai. Pehle hi aayega kyunki wo khud bhi pareshan hai andar. Usko aisa lag raha ki shows mere bahut ja rahe hain, paisa bhi mera ja raha hai. Aisa lag raha hai wo tension me rehta hai andar ki mere live show ka kya hoga, shows aa rahe honge.... lekin use ye nahi pta ki Bigg Boss me aane ke baad wo aur next level pe chala gaya hai kyunki Stan ki following hai, tabhi wo andar hai itne time se. But mujhe top 3 me Stan nahi lagta." Furthermore, when quizzed about the top 3 contestants, Krishna asserted, "Mujhe Priyanka, Nimrit, Shiv Thakare bahut acha hai. lekin wo Marathi jeeta na, abhi thik hai. Shalin aana chahiye, game ke hisab se Shiv hona chaiye, lekin abhi ek winner hua na ab kitni baar winner alag alag hoga". This isn't all. Krushna also asserted that he wants Priyanka Choudhary to win the show.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness an interesting twist tonight as the housemates will be seen deciding who will be eliminated from the show. For the uninitiated, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma has been nominated for elimination and their fate will be decided by Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam.