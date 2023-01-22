Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek Feels Shiv Thakare Shouldn’t Win; Reveals When Will MC Stan Exit The Show

It
is
just
a
couple
of
weeks
left
for
the
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finale
and
speculations
are
rife
about
the
finalists
of
the
show.
In
fact,
the
audience
has
been
rooting
for
their
favourite
contestant
and
everyone
is
waiting
with
bated
breath
about
who
will
lift
the
trophy.
And
while
each
day
on
the
popular
reality
show
is
coming
with
a
new
twist
in
the
game,
Krushna
Abhishek
has
made
the
heads
turn
as
he
shared
his
point
of
view
about
the
popular
reality
show
and
revealed
that
he
feels
Shiv
Thakare
shouldn't
win
Bigg
Boss
16.
This
isn't
all.
As
there
are
reports
about
MC
Stan
emerging
as
a
finalist,
Krushna
claimed
that
the
renowned
rapper
will
be
out
of
the
show
before
the
finale.
During
his
conversation
with
Shudh
Manoranjan,
Krushna
said,
"MC
Stan
bahar
aayega
mujhe
lagta
hai.
Pehle
hi
aayega
kyunki
wo
khud
bhi
pareshan
hai
andar.
Usko
aisa
lag
raha
ki
shows
mere
bahut
ja
rahe
hain,
paisa
bhi
mera
ja
raha
hai.
Aisa
lag
raha
hai
wo
tension
me
rehta
hai
andar
ki
mere
live
show
ka
kya
hoga,
shows
aa
rahe
honge....
lekin
use
ye
nahi
pta
ki
Bigg
Boss
me
aane
ke
baad
wo
aur
next
level
pe
chala
gaya
hai
kyunki
Stan
ki
following
hai,
tabhi
wo
andar
hai
itne
time
se.
But
mujhe
top
3
me
Stan
nahi
lagta." Furthermore,
when
quizzed
about
the
top
3
contestants,
Krishna
asserted,
"Mujhe
Priyanka,
Nimrit,
Shiv
Thakare
bahut
acha
hai.
lekin
wo
Marathi
jeeta
na,
abhi
thik
hai.
Shalin
aana
chahiye,
game
ke
hisab
se
Shiv
hona
chaiye,
lekin
abhi
ek
winner
hua
na
ab
kitni
baar
winner
alag
alag
hoga".
This
isn't
all.
Krushna
also
asserted
that
he
wants
Priyanka
Choudhary
to
win
the
show.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
to
witness
an
interesting
twist
tonight
as
the
housemates
will
be
seen
deciding
who
will
be
eliminated
from
the
show.
For
the
uninitiated,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
Soundarya
Sharma
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
and
their
fate
will
be
decided
by
Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
MC
Stan,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Archana
Gautam.
