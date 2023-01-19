Bigg Boss 16: Tina, Sumbul, Shalin Or Soundarya; THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated This Weekend?
Bigg Boss 16 is witnessing some exciting twists these days. As Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma have been nominated for elimination, there are speculations about who will be evicted.
Bigg
Boss
16
never
fails
to
get
the
tongues
wagging.
Be
it
for
the
fights,
the
friendships,
the
task
or
the
eliminations,
the
popular
reality
show
never
fails
to
make
the
headlines.
And
as
the
ticket
to
finale
week
has
begun,
the
fight
for
survival
inside
the
BB
house
has
got
intense.
Amid
this,
the
nomination
for
the
elimination
task
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
To
note,
this
week
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tin
Datta,
Soundarya
Sharma
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
have
been
nominated
for
elimination.
As
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
get
eliminated,
here's
what
the
audience
has
to
say.
As
per
our
poll,
a
majority
of
the
audience
feels
that
Soundarya
Sharma
will
be
walking
out
of
the
BB
house
this
weekend.
To
note,
Soundarya
Sharma
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
as
she
has
been
targetted
by
the
contestants
for
being
a
babysitter
to
Archana
Gautam.
The
housemates
are
of
the
opinion
that
Soundarya
has
been
missing
an
individual
personality.
In
fact,
this
has
been
the
prime
reason
for
Soundarya's
nomination.
To
note,
the
official
announcement
about
who
will
be
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
is
yet
to
be
made.
Still,
if
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
it
will
certainly
be
a
heartbreaking
moment
for
Archana
Gautam
and
Soundarya's
massive
fan
following.
Meanwhile,
Soundarya
will
be
seen
locking
horns
with
Shiv
Thakare
in
the
upcoming
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
This
will
happen
during
the
captaincy
task
wherein
Soundarya
will
choose
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwlai
over
Shiv
and
will
hit
out
at
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
season
2
winner
for
not
being
a
true
friend.
This
isn't
all.
She
will
also
be
joining
hands
with
Shalin
and
Nimrit
to
target
Priyanka
Choudhary.
Looks
like
the
upcoming
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
coming
with
some
more
dhamaka
for
the
contestants
and
the
audience.
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11:59 [IST]