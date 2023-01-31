BB16: Tina Datta REACTS To Sumbul Touqeer’s Father’s Controversial Remark; Says ‘It Was Difficult To Ignore’

Bigg
Boss
16
witnesses
one
of
the
most
nasty
tiffs
between
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta.
It
was
reported
that
Shalin
and
Tina
had
claimed
that
Sumbul
was
obsessing
over
the
Do
Hanso
Ka
Jodaa.
Things
worsened
after
Sumbul's
father
Touqeer
Hassan
called
the
Imlie
actress
and
made
some
strong
remarks
against
Tina
and
Shalin.
This
resulted
in
fierce
arguments
between
the
trio
and
even
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
And
now,
since
Tina
is
out
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
she
has
finally
addressed
the
issue.
Talking
about
the
same,
Tina
told
ETimes,
"It
had
become
very
difficult
to
ignore
whatever
Sumbul's
father
said
about
me.
It
was
not
easy
to
ignore
the
things
he
said.
The
things
that
I
mentioned
about
Sumbul
were
the
things
I
observed
about
her
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
through
her
actions.
I
just
commented
what
I
saw
and
felt
and
I
don't
think
I
was
wrong.
This
show
is
such
that
you
have
to
share
your
opinions
and
can't
do
anything
else.
You
have
the
full
right
to
keep
your
opinions
across.
I
think
whatever
happened
was
in
Sumbul's
favour
because
the
Sumbul
we
see
now
is
very
different
from
the
previous
one".
Furthermore,
Tina
also
lauded
Sumbul
and
stated
that
she
has
made
it
so
far
on
her
own
merit.
She
stated,
"Sumbul
now
is
a
different
person
altogether.
She
is
a
beautiful
person
and
she
is
openly
voicing
her
opinions
and
it
has
benefited
her
in
the
long
run.
Shalin
was
portraying
as
if
Sumbul
was
inside
the
show
on
his
mercy.
He
was
dominating,
manipulating
her
and
we
have
all
seen
how
he
would
tell
her
that
she
is
standing
in
the
show
because
of
her.
Sumbul
has
reached
so
far
in
the
show
on
her
own
merit,
she
is
Sumbul
because
of
her
own
achievements".
As
of
now
Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
to
witness
and
interesting
round
of
nomination
wherein
in
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
and
MC
Stan
have
reportedly
been
nominated
for
elimination.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
walk
out
of
Bigg
Boss
16
this
weekend.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 22:28 [IST]