Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Friend Rashmeet Slams Shiv Thakare, Says 'He Is Actually Louder...'

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Shiv
Thakare
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
they
locked
horns
with
each
other
during
the
Ticket
To
Finale
task.
While
Priyanka
expressed
her
displeasure
over
Shiv
supporting
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
playing
in
group,
the
Marathi
Mulgi
took
a
dig
at
her
for
not
raising
valid
points.
Priyanka
and
Shiv's
war
of
words
turned
heated
as
the
duo
lashed
out
at
each
other,
levelling
allegations.
Their
fight
left
the
fans
surprised
as
they
believed
that
Priyanka
and
Shiv
had
become
friends
in
the
past
few
days.
They
engaged
in
an
argument,
grabbing
all
the
eyeballs
on
social
media.
After
the
episode
aired
on
Colors
channel,
Priyanka
Choudhary's
close
friend
Rashmeet
Kaur
Sethi
took
to
social
media
to
express
her
views
on
her
fight
with
Shiv
Thakare.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
On
a
related
note,
the
grand
finale
of
Salman
Khan's
BB
16
will
air
on
Colors
channel
next
month.
The
finale
date
is
February
12,
2023.
Speculations
are
rife
that
Salman
Khan
will
not
available
for
shoot
for
the
upcoming
episodes
due
to
his
work
commitments.
Farah
Khan
and
Karan
Johar
are
expected
to
replace
him
for
one
week
each.
The
channel
and
the
production
house
are
yet
to
confirm
the
rumours
floating
on
the
internet.
Interestingly,
there
are
also
mumours
that
there
will
be
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
in
the
finale
week.
Considering
her
popularity,
fans
are
hopeful
that
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
will
be
able
to
emerge
as
one
of
the
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Do
you
agree
with
Rashmeet
Kaur
Sethi's
comments
about
Shiv
Thakare?
