Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Praises Nitanshi Goel's Outstanding Work in 'Laapataa Ladies'

At
the
tender
age
of
her
career,
Nitanshi
Goel,
an
award-winning
Indian
teen
actress
and
social
media
influencer,
has
proven
herself
as
a
force
to
be
reckoned
with.
With
an
impressive
following
of
10
Million
on
Instagram,
she
has
become
the
youngest
Indian
actress
to
achieve
such
a
massive
social
media
presence.
She
has
excelled
with
her
performances
in
movies
and
web
shows
like
MS
Dhoni,
Indu
Sarkar,
Inside
Edge
2,
Posham
Pa,
and
many
more.
Nitanshi's
recent
cinematic
endeavor,
'Laapataa
Ladies,'
directed
by
Kiran
Rao,
has
left
audiences
spellbound
with
her
extraordinary
portrayal.
The
film,
produced
by
Aamir
Khan,
Kiran
Rao,
and
Jyoti
Despande,
revolves
around
the
accidental
swap
of
two
newlywed
brides
during
a
train
journey
to
their
respective
homelands.
In
'Laapataa
Ladies,'
Nitanshi
Goel
brings
her
A-game
to
the
screen
with
her
role
as
Phool
Kumari.
Her
performance
as
a
rural
woman
is
both
raw
and
immaculate,
resonating
with
audiences
who
appreciate
authenticity
in
storytelling.
Phool
Kumari
has
become
a
beloved
character,
and
Nitanshi's
ability
to
breathe
life
into
her
roles
has
solidified
her
reputation
as
a
promising
actress
in
the
industry.
Adding
to
the
acclaim,
Bigg
Boss
17
winner
Munawar
Faruqui
recently
took
to
Instagram
to
shower
praise
on
Nitanshi's
work
in
'Laapataa
Ladies.'
In
a
story
post,
Munawar
lauded
the
film
as
a
must-watch,
expressing
how
it
evoked
a
range
of
emotions,
from
smiles
to
laughter
and
tears.
Munawar
specifically
commended
Nitanshi
Goel
for
her
commendable
portrayal
of
Phool
Kumari,
showcasing
her
versatility
and
acting
prowess.
Sharing
the
screen
with
Nitanshi
in
'Laapataa
Ladies' is
Sparsh
Srivastava,
who
complements
her
performance
with
his
own
captivating
portrayal.
Together,
they
create
a
magnetic
on-screen
chemistry
that
adds
depth
and
charm
to
the
film's
narrative.
With
'Laapataa
Ladies'
already
gracing
the
cinemas,
Nitanshi
Goel
has
undoubtedly
left
an
indelible
mark
with
her
enchanting
performance.
Munawar
Faruqui's
endorsement
further
elevates
the
film's
status,
making
it
a
must-watch
for
audiences
seeking
a
blend
of
compelling
storytelling
and
exceptional
acting.
As
Nitanshi
continues
to
shine
in
the
industry,
her
future
projects
are
eagerly
anticipated,
promising
more
cinematic
magic
and
memorable
performances.