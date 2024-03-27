Elvish Yadav Reacts To Munawar Faruqui’s Detention In Hookah Bar Raid: Bigg Boss Jeetne Ke Baad Bura Time…

Munawar Faruqui Detention Update: Shortly after Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was detained in connection with a hookah bar raid in Mumbai earlier today (March 27), Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav took a jab at him, questioning if winning Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show is a misfortune. Elvish himself had recently faced arrest in the notorious snake venom case.

ELVISH YADAV REACTION TO MUNAWAR FARUQUI ARREST

Following reports of Munawar Faruqui's involvement in the hookah bar raid, Elvish Yadav took to his social media platform and wrote, "Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya." His post is currently going viral among fans. Check it out here:

Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya🙃 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 27, 2024

ALL ABOUT MUNAWAR FARUQUI HOOKAH BAR RAID CASE

For those who are unaware, the Mumbai Police conducted a raid on a hookah bar in the Fort locality late on Tuesday night, acting on a tip-off regarding the sale of tobacco-induced hookah under the guise of herbal hookah.

Munawar, along with six others, was detained during the raid. However, they were later released after issuing notices to them. Munawar has been charged under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, as well as sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following his release, Munawar was spotted leaving Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday.

ELVISH YADAV SNAKE VENOM CASE UPDATE

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav had faced arrest by the Noida Police on March 17 on charges of supplying snake venom at rave parties in Noida and Gurugram. He was held in a high-security jail and was granted bail after spending five days behind bars.

Elvish has been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act and various sections of the IPC.