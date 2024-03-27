Elvish Yadav Reacts To Munawar Faruqui’s Detention In Hookah Bar Raid: Bigg Boss Jeetne Ke Baad Bura Time…

Munawar
Faruqui
Detention
Following
reports
of
Munawar
Faruqui's
involvement
in
the
hookah
bar
raid,
Elvish
Yadav
took
to
his
social
media
platform
and
wrote,
"Biggboss
Jeetne
Ke
Baad
Sabka
Bura
Time
Shuru
Hojaata
Hai
Kya." His
post
is
currently
going
viral
among
fans.
Check
it
out
here:
For
those
who
are
unaware,
the
Mumbai
Police
conducted
a
raid
on
a
hookah
bar
in
the
Fort
locality
late
on
Tuesday
night,
acting
on
a
tip-off
regarding
the
sale
of
tobacco-induced
hookah
under
the
guise
of
herbal
hookah.
Munawar,
along
with
six
others,
was
detained
during
the
raid.
However,
they
were
later
released
after
issuing
notices
to
them.
Munawar
has
been
charged
under
the
Cigarettes
and
Other
Tobacco
Products
Act,
as
well
as
sections
283
(danger
or
obstruction
in
public
way
or
line
of
navigation)
and
336
(act
endangering
life
or
personal
safety
of
others)
of
the
Indian
Penal
Code.
Following
his
release,
Munawar
was
spotted
leaving
Mumbai
in
the
early
hours
of
Wednesday.
ELVISH
YADAV
SNAKE
VENOM
CASE
UPDATE
Meanwhile,
Elvish
Yadav
had
faced
arrest
by
the
Noida
Police
on
March
17
on
charges
of
supplying
snake
venom
at
rave
parties
in
Noida
and
Gurugram.
He
was
held
in
a
high-security
jail
and
was
granted
bail
after
spending
five
days
behind
bars.
Elvish
has
been
charged
under
the
Wildlife
Protection
Act
and
various
sections
of
the
IPC.