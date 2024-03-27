Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police In Hookah Bar Raid At Bora Bazaar

Munawar
Faruqui
Detained
By
Mumbai
Police:
Munawar
Faruqui,
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
17,
was
one
of
several
individuals
detained
following
a
raid
at
a
hookah
bar
in
Mumbai's
Fort
area
last
night.
The
police
stated
that
a
case
was
registered
against
the
accused,
and
they
were
released
after
questioning.
As
per
reports,
the
Mumbai
Police's
Social
Service
Branch
conducted
a
raid
on
the
Sabalan
hookah
bar
in
Bora
Bazaar
following
a
tip-off.
The
Mumbai
police
are
investigating
the
use
of
prohibited
tobacco
in
the
hookahs
at
the
Sabalan
hookah
bar.
Following
a
late-night
raid
prompted
by
a
tip-off,
authorities
suspect
patrons
were
smoking
hookahs
containing
the
banned
substance.
If
it
were
proven
that
they
were
disguising
tobacco
as
herbal
hookah,
they
could
face
charges
under
the
Cigarette
and
Other
Tobacco
Products
Act,
potentially
resulting
in
hefty
fines
and
imprisonment
upon
conviction.
As
per
the
police,
the
hookah
lounge
in
the
Fort
area
of
the
city
was
operating
unlawfully.
During
the
raid
on
Tuesday,
authorities
confiscated
₹
4,400
in
cash
along
with
nine
hookah
pots
valued
at
₹
13,500.
According
to
reports,
the
raid
commenced
at
10:30
p.m.
on
Tuesday
and
extended
until
5
a.m.
on
Wednesday.
In
2018,
following
Gujarat,
Maharashtra
became
the
second
state
to
ban
hookah
bars.
The
use
of
cigarettes
and
other
tobacco
is
prohibited
in
many
restaurants.
The
ban
was
implemented
after
the
deadly
Kamla
Mills
fire
of
2017,
which
resulted
in
the
deaths
of
14
people
and
injuries
to
55
others.
Munawar
Faruqui's
Career,
Controversies,
And
Victories
The
32-year-old
reality
TV
star
Munawar
Faruqui
rose
to
fame
as
a
stand-up
comedian
and
rapper
on
YouTube
several
years
ago.
He
gained
significant
attention
in
2021
when
he
garnered
headlines
for
spending
a
month
in
jail
following
complaints
filed
against
him
for
allegedly
hurting
religious
sentiments.
This
occurred
after
he
made
remarks
about
Hindu
deities
during
one
of
his
stand-up
shows.
In
response
to
the
backlash,
the
comedian
declared
his
decision
to
retire
from
comedy
after
facing
cancellations
of
12
shows
within
a
span
of
two
months,
citing
threats
from
right-wing
groups
as
the
primary
reason.
In
2022,
Mr.
Faruqui
staged
a
comeback
through
the
reality
TV
show
"Lock
Upp,"
featuring
participants
living
in
a
simulated
"jail"
environment
and
completing
tasks
to
earn
money
as
"inmates."
He
emerged
victorious
in
the
show's
inaugural
season.
Subsequently,
in
2023,
he
joined
the
cast
of
the
reality
TV
show
"Bigg
Boss
17,"
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
On
January
28,
2024,
he
clinched
the
title
of
the
show's
winner.