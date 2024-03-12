Love Adhura OTT Release Date, Time: When & Where To Watch First Episode Of Karan Kundrra’s Show Online? DEETS

Love Adhura Release Time: After entertaining fans with his roles in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Thankyou For Coming, Karan Kundrra is set to make his presence felt once again with his new project titled Love Adhura. Featuring Erica Fernandes as the lead actress, the romantic thriller is set to take fans into a world of love and mystery.

Ever since the announcement of Love Adhura, fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere and are excited to see Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes' sizzling onscreen chemistry. Well, their wait is ending in just a few hours as the much-awaited OTT show is all set to release. Wondering when and where to watch the first episode of Love Adhura? Here's all you need to know.

LOVE ADHURA OTT RELEASE DATE AND TIME: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH FIRST EPISODE?

For the uninitiated, Love Adhura is set to stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free from tomorrow (March 13) onwards. The show will be dropped on the platform at midnight (12 am). Well, just like fans even we're excited to watch the series.

HOW TO WATCH LOVE ADHURA ON AMAZON MINITV?

Will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Ankit Gupta Get Married This Year? Actress Reacts: Lagta Hai Kuch...

Are you a fan of Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes and wish to watch Love Adhura on Amazon miniTV? You simply have to install the Amazon shopping app and go to the miniTV section, then search for Love Adhura and watch it.

Sidhu Moosewala Mother Pregnancy | Late Singer's Dad's First Reaction To Delivery, Twins Buzz: We're Thankful...

LOVE ADHURA PLOT, STORYLINE, CHARACTERS AND OTHER DETAILS

Exploring a world filled with secrets and deception, Love Adhura promises an enthralling journey filled with suspense. Directed by Tanveer Bookwala of Ding Infinity, this series takes viewers on a captivating ride into the unknown.

Set amidst the picturesque hill station of Munnar, this series tells a passionate love story woven with intrigue and mystery. The captivating trailer offered a glimpse into the journey of Nandita and Sumit, two souls destined to meet, fall deeply in love, and become a part of a dangerous game of deceit.

With each twist adding to the suspense, the undeniable chemistry between them has left audiences craving more. Presented in an unprecedented light, the series delves into the shadows of their lives, pushing the boundaries of love, loyalty, and vengeance.

Are you excited about the premiere of Love Adhura on Amazon miniTV? Share your views in the comments section below.