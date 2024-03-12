Love Adhura OTT Release Date, Time: When & Where To Watch First Episode Of Karan Kundrra’s Show Online? DEETS

Love
Adhura
Release
Time:
After
entertaining
fans
with
his
roles
in
Tere
Ishq
Mein
Ghayal
and
Thankyou
For
Coming,
Karan
Kundrra
is
set
to
make
his
presence
felt
once
again
with
his
new
project
titled
Love
Adhura.
Featuring
Erica
Fernandes
as
the
lead
actress,
the
romantic
thriller
is
set
to
take
fans
into
a
world
of
love
and
mystery.
Ever
since
the
announcement
of
Love
Adhura,
fans
have
been
eagerly
awaiting
its
premiere
and
are
excited
to
see
Karan
Kundrra
and
Erica
Fernandes'
sizzling
onscreen
chemistry.
Well,
their
wait
is
ending
in
just
a
few
hours
as
the
much-awaited
OTT
show
is
all
set
to
release.
Wondering
when
and
where
to
watch
the
first
episode
of
Love
Adhura?
Here's
all
you
need
to
know.
LOVE
ADHURA
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
AND
TIME:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
FIRST
EPISODE?
For
the
uninitiated,
Love
Adhura
is
set
to
stream
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free
from
tomorrow
(March
13)
onwards.
The
show
will
be
dropped
on
the
platform
at
midnight
(12
am).
Well,
just
like
fans
even
we're
excited
to
watch
the
series.
Are
you
a
fan
of
Karan
Kundrra,
Erica
Fernandes
and
wish
to
watch
Love
Adhura
on
Amazon
miniTV?
You
simply
have
to
install
the
Amazon
shopping
app
and
go
to
the
miniTV
section,
then
search
for
Love
Adhura
and
watch
it.
LOVE
ADHURA
PLOT,
STORYLINE,
CHARACTERS
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
Exploring
a
world
filled
with
secrets
and
deception,
Love
Adhura
promises
an
enthralling
journey
filled
with
suspense.
Directed
by
Tanveer
Bookwala
of
Ding
Infinity,
this
series
takes
viewers
on
a
captivating
ride
into
the
unknown.
Set
amidst
the
picturesque
hill
station
of
Munnar,
this
series
tells
a
passionate
love
story
woven
with
intrigue
and
mystery.
The
captivating
trailer
offered
a
glimpse
into
the
journey
of
Nandita
and
Sumit,
two
souls
destined
to
meet,
fall
deeply
in
love,
and
become
a
part
of
a
dangerous
game
of
deceit.
With
each
twist
adding
to
the
suspense,
the
undeniable
chemistry
between
them
has
left
audiences
craving
more.
Presented
in
an
unprecedented
light,
the
series
delves
into
the
shadows
of
their
lives,
pushing
the
boundaries
of
love,
loyalty,
and
vengeance.
Are
you
excited
about
the
premiere
of
Love
Adhura
on
Amazon
miniTV?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.