Love Adhura OTT Release Date, Platform: Trailer Out, Here's When & Where To Watch Karan Kundrra's Show

Love
Adhura
OTT
Release
Date:
Amazon
miniTV,
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service,
is
all
set
to
take
audiences
into
a
world
of
love
and
mystery
with
its
upcoming
romantic
thriller
Love
Adhura.
The
streaming
service
today
(March
8)
released
the
gripping
trailer,
giving
audiences
a
glimpse
into
the
enthralling
tale,
featuring
the
charismatic
duo
of
Karan
Kundrra
and
Erica
Fernandes.
Delving
into
a
world
of
secrets
and
betrayal,
Love
Adhura
will
unravel
a
suspense-laden
journey.
Directed
by
Tanveer
Bookwala
from
Ding
Infinity,
the
series
will
stream
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free
from
next
week.
LOVE
ADHURA
TRAILER
OUT:
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
Set
in
the
picturesque
hill
station
of
Munnar,
the
series
unfolds
a
passionate
love
story
tangled
with
deceit
and
mystery.
The
intriguing
trailer
gives
a
sneak
peek
into
the
journey
of
Nandita
and
Sumit,
two
strangers
who
happen
to
meet
by
chance,
fall
in
love,
and
get
caught
in
a
deadly
cat-and-mouse
chase.
With
suspenseful
twists
at
every
crossing,
the
romance
and
chemistry
between
the
two
have
left
viewers
wanting
more.
Shown
in
a
never-seen-before
avatar,
the
series
takes
us
through
the
dark
secrets
of
their
life,
testing
the
limits
of
love,
loyalty,
and
revenge.
It
will
be
interesting
to
find
out
if
their
love
withstands
the
flame
of
betrayal.
Talking
about
his
character
in
the
series,
Karan
Kundrra
expressed,
"Portraying
the
character
of
Sumit
in
Love
Adhura
has
been
a
fulfilling
experience
for
me
as
an
actor.
Experiencing
the
wide
range
of
emotions
in
the
series,
navigating
through
love,
deception,
and
betrayal
was
a
learning
experience,
to
say
the
least.
This
character
has
pushed
my
boundaries
in
the
best
possible
way,
providing
me
with
a
golden
opportunity
to
prove
my
mettle.
I
am
incredibly
proud
to
be
part
of
Love
Adhura
and
can't
wait
for
audiences
across
India
to
join
us
on
this
rollercoaster
ride
on
Amazon
miniTV."
Love
Adhura
is
a
perfect
blend
of
romance,
mystery,
and
drama,
with
some
mind-blowing
twists
and
turns
that
will
keep
viewers
hooked
until
the
end.
Portraying
the
character
of
Nandita
in
the
series
has
allowed
me
to
tap
into
a
wide
range
of
emotions.
Delving
into
the
complexities
of
her
journey
has
been
a
transformative
experience
for
me.
I
am
super-excited
for
audiences
across
India
to
immerse
themselves
in
the
world
of
Love
Adhura
and
experience
the
thrilling
journey
that
awaits
them,"
shared
Erica
Fernandes.
LOVE
ADHURA
RELEASE
DATE
AND
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Love
Adhura
will
stream
exclusively
for
free
on
Amazon
miniTV
from
March
13
on
the
Amazon
shopping
app,
on
Fire
TV
and
on
Play
Store.