Love Adhura OTT Release Date, Platform: Trailer Out, Here's When & Where To Watch Karan Kundrra's Show

Love Adhura OTT Release Date: Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, is all set to take audiences into a world of love and mystery with its upcoming romantic thriller Love Adhura. The streaming service today (March 8) released the gripping trailer, giving audiences a glimpse into the enthralling tale, featuring the charismatic duo of Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes.

Delving into a world of secrets and betrayal, Love Adhura will unravel a suspense-laden journey. Directed by Tanveer Bookwala from Ding Infinity, the series will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free from next week.

LOVE ADHURA TRAILER OUT: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Set in the picturesque hill station of Munnar, the series unfolds a passionate love story tangled with deceit and mystery. The intriguing trailer gives a sneak peek into the journey of Nandita and Sumit, two strangers who happen to meet by chance, fall in love, and get caught in a deadly cat-and-mouse chase.

With suspenseful twists at every crossing, the romance and chemistry between the two have left viewers wanting more. Shown in a never-seen-before avatar, the series takes us through the dark secrets of their life, testing the limits of love, loyalty, and revenge. It will be interesting to find out if their love withstands the flame of betrayal.

Talking about his character in the series, Karan Kundrra expressed, "Portraying the character of Sumit in Love Adhura has been a fulfilling experience for me as an actor. Experiencing the wide range of emotions in the series, navigating through love, deception, and betrayal was a learning experience, to say the least. This character has pushed my boundaries in the best possible way, providing me with a golden opportunity to prove my mettle. I am incredibly proud to be part of Love Adhura and can't wait for audiences across India to join us on this rollercoaster ride on Amazon miniTV."

Love Adhura is a perfect blend of romance, mystery, and drama, with some mind-blowing twists and turns that will keep viewers hooked until the end. Portraying the character of Nandita in the series has allowed me to tap into a wide range of emotions. Delving into the complexities of her journey has been a transformative experience for me. I am super-excited for audiences across India to immerse themselves in the world of Love Adhura and experience the thrilling journey that awaits them," shared Erica Fernandes.

LOVE ADHURA RELEASE DATE AND PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?

For those who are unaware, Love Adhura will stream exclusively for free on Amazon miniTV from March 13 on the Amazon shopping app, on Fire TV and on Play Store.

Keep watching this space for more updates!