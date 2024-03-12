Sidhu Moosewala Mother Pregnancy | Late Singer's Dad's First Reaction To Delivery, Twins Buzz: We’re Thankful…

Sidhu Moosewala Mother Delivery Update: The family of the late Punjabi singing sensation Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, renowned as Sidhu Moosewala, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new member. Charan Kaur, Sidhu Moosewala's mother, is pregnant and is anticipated to deliver at any moment.

SIDHU MOOSEWALA MOTHER HOSPITALISED FOR DELIVERY?

Sidhu Moosewala's father is sixty years old, and his mother is fifty-eight. Tragically, their only child, Sidhu Moosewala, was murdered in May 2022. According to reports, Kaur is soon to deliver their baby, with the couple reportedly undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF) for assistance.

Previously, there were speculations that she might welcome the child in March. The latest update indicates that Charan Kaur has been admitted to the hospital and is expected to give birth to the baby at any moment. Not just that, there have been rumours about the couple expecting twin babies. Yes, you read that correctly!

Amid all the ongoing speculations, Sidhu Moosewala's father has finally shared his first reaction.

SIDHU MOOSEWALA FATHER'S FIRST REACTION TO DELIVERY AND TWIN BABY RUMOURS

Taking to Facebook, Balkaur Singh posted a note in Punjabi and asked the family's well-wishers to not believe the ongoing rumours. He added that the update will be shared soon.

The note reads, "We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumors going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all."

Take a look at the post here:

REASON BEHIND SIDHU MOOSEWALA OPTING FOR ANOTHER BABY

Following the devastating loss of their only child, Sidhu, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur found themselves all alone. Coping with this grief, Charan Kaur reportedly sought solace in IVF technology, preparing to embrace motherhood once more. As a result, she was homebound for the past 3-4 months and is set to become a mother again.

Keep watching this space for more updates!