Sidhu Moosewala Mother Pregnancy | Late Singer's Dad's First Reaction To Delivery, Twins Buzz: We’re Thankful…

Sidhu
Moosewala
Mother
Delivery
Update:
The
family
of
the
late
Punjabi
singing
sensation
Shubhdeep
Singh
Sidhu,
renowned
as
Sidhu
Moosewala,
is
eagerly
awaiting
the
arrival
of
a
new
member.
Charan
Kaur,
Sidhu
Moosewala's
mother,
is
pregnant
and
is
anticipated
to
deliver
at
any
moment.
SIDHU
MOOSEWALA
MOTHER
HOSPITALISED
FOR
DELIVERY?
Sidhu
Moosewala's
father
is
sixty
years
old,
and
his
mother
is
fifty-eight.
Tragically,
their
only
child,
Sidhu
Moosewala,
was
murdered
in
May
2022.
According
to
reports,
Kaur
is
soon
to
deliver
their
baby,
with
the
couple
reportedly
undergoing
in-vitro
fertilization
(IVF)
for
assistance.
Previously,
there
were
speculations
that
she
might
welcome
the
child
in
March.
The
latest
update
indicates
that
Charan
Kaur
has
been
admitted
to
the
hospital
and
is
expected
to
give
birth
to
the
baby
at
any
moment.
Not
just
that,
there
have
been
rumours
about
the
couple
expecting
twin
babies.
Yes,
you
read
that
correctly!
Amid
all
the
ongoing
speculations,
Sidhu
Moosewala's
father
has
finally
shared
his
first
reaction.
SIDHU
MOOSEWALA
FATHER'S
FIRST
REACTION
TO
DELIVERY
AND
TWIN
BABY
RUMOURS
Taking
to
Facebook,
Balkaur
Singh
posted
a
note
in
Punjabi
and
asked
the
family's
well-wishers
to
not
believe
the
ongoing
rumours.
He
added
that
the
update
will
be
shared
soon.
The
note
reads,
"We
are
thankful
to
Sidhu's
fans
who
are
concerned
about
our
family.
But
we
plead
there
are
so
many
rumors
going
around
about
the
family,
they
are
not
to
be
believed.
Whatever
news,
the
family
will
share
with
you
all."
Take
a
look
at
the
post
here:
REASON
BEHIND
SIDHU
MOOSEWALA
OPTING
FOR
ANOTHER
BABY
Following
the
devastating
loss
of
their
only
child,
Sidhu,
Balkaur
Singh
and
Charan
Kaur
found
themselves
all
alone.
Coping
with
this
grief,
Charan
Kaur
reportedly
sought
solace
in
IVF
technology,
preparing
to
embrace
motherhood
once
more.
As
a
result,
she
was
homebound
for
the
past
3-4
months
and
is
set
to
become
a
mother
again.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!