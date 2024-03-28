Shivangi Joshi Shares Unseen Video On Kushal Tandon's Birthday, Fans Ask 'Are You Two Dating?'

Kushal
Tandon
birthday:
Our
favourite
Reyansh
aka
Kushal
Tandon
turned
a
year
older
on
Thursday
(March
28).
The
TV
heartthrob
received
a
special
birthday
wish
from
his
Barsatein
co-star
Shivangi
Joshi.
The
small
screen
diva
penned
a
heartfelt
note
to
wish
Tandon,
making
the
fans
go
aww.
WILL
BARSATEIN
RETURN
WITH
SEASON
2?
Shivangi
and
Kushal
won
hearts
with
their
sizzling
chemistry
in
Barsatein-Mausam
Pyaar
Ka.
The
two
celebrities
created
ripples
on
the
small
screen
with
their
scorching
romance
in
Ekta
Kapoor's
show.
Last
month,
the
show
went
off
air
due
to
low
TRPs.
A
source
earlier
informed
Filmibeat,
"Barsatein
was
supposed
to
be
a
major
changer
for
Sony
TV.
The
channel
was
confident
about
the
show
as
it
was
bankrolled
by
Ekta
Kapoor,
who
delivered
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
for
them.
However,
the
show
lost
steam
within
a
few
months
and
hence,
the
makers
decided
to
end
it
rather
than
dragging
it.
Shivangi
and
Kushal's
chemistry
worked
for
the
show
but
the
numbers
never
saw
a
huge
rise
due
to
the
tracks.
Hence,
they
thought
of
pulling
the
plug
on
the
show
within
seven
months."
"The
chances
of
Barsatein
season
2
are
less.
If
the
channel
ever
decides
to
bring
a
finite
series
featuring
the
two
celebrities
on
television,
it
might
take
into
account
the
profitability
and
other
aspects.
However,
Barsatein
2
is
not
likely
to
air
on
television
anytime
soon,"
our
khabri
quipped
when
asked
about
a
potential
season
two.
The
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
actress
shared
unseen
videos
with
the
birthday
boy,
wishing
him
in
style.
The
Balika
Vadhu
2
star
extended
her
warm
wishes
to
Kushal
on
Instagram
and
penned
a
heartwarming
note.
She
sent
her
love
and
hoped
his
birthday
was
filled
with
laughter
and
'endless
happiness'.
"Wishing
the
most
beautiful
soul
a
birthday
filled
with
love,
laughter,
and
endless
happiness.
Today,
we're
celebrating
you!
Another
year
older,
wiser,
and
more
fabulous
than
ever.
To
the
person
who
brings
a
touch
of
uniqueness
to
every
moment,
may
your
birthday
be
equally
exceptional.
On
your
special
day,
may
all
your
dreams
and
aspirations
come
true.
You
deserve
nothing
less!
Happy
Birthday!
May
this
new
year
of
life
bring
you
endless
joy,
prosperity,
and
unforgettable
memories.
Lots
of
love
(sic),"
Shivangi
Joshi
wrote.
ARE
SHIVANGI
JOSHI-KUSHAL
TANDON
DATING
EACH
OTHER?
FANS
WONDER
Shivangi's
post
sparked
rumours
about
their
relationship
as
the
fans
wondered
if
they
are
dating
each
other.
The
fans
have
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages.
One
user
wrote,
"May
the
bond
remain
same
and
keeps
growing"
while
another
commented,
"You
both
look
so
beautiful
&
perfect
together
&
Happiest
Birthday
@therealkushaltandon."
One
user
wrote,
"Are
you
guys
dating
each
other?
Hope
it
is
true."
The
netizens
asked
the
duo
about
their
relationship
but
the
celebs
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
same.
Both
Shivangi
and
Kushal
have
not
paid
heed
to
the
conjecture
about
their
personal
life.