Shivangi Joshi Shares Unseen Video On Kushal Tandon's Birthday, Fans Ask 'Are You Two Dating?'

Kushal Tandon birthday: Our favourite Reyansh aka Kushal Tandon turned a year older on Thursday (March 28). The TV heartthrob received a special birthday wish from his Barsatein co-star Shivangi Joshi. The small screen diva penned a heartfelt note to wish Tandon, making the fans go aww.

WILL BARSATEIN RETURN WITH SEASON 2?

Shivangi and Kushal won hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. The two celebrities created ripples on the small screen with their scorching romance in Ekta Kapoor's show.

Last month, the show went off air due to low TRPs. A source earlier informed Filmibeat, "Barsatein was supposed to be a major changer for Sony TV. The channel was confident about the show as it was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, who delivered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 for them. However, the show lost steam within a few months and hence, the makers decided to end it rather than dragging it. Shivangi and Kushal's chemistry worked for the show but the numbers never saw a huge rise due to the tracks. Hence, they thought of pulling the plug on the show within seven months."

"The chances of Barsatein season 2 are less. If the channel ever decides to bring a finite series featuring the two celebrities on television, it might take into account the profitability and other aspects. However, Barsatein 2 is not likely to air on television anytime soon," our khabri quipped when asked about a potential season two.

SHIVANGI JOSHI-KUSHAL TANDON UNSEEN VIDEO

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared unseen videos with the birthday boy, wishing him in style. The Balika Vadhu 2 star extended her warm wishes to Kushal on Instagram and penned a heartwarming note.

She sent her love and hoped his birthday was filled with laughter and 'endless happiness'.

"Wishing the most beautiful soul a birthday filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness. Today, we're celebrating you! Another year older, wiser, and more fabulous than ever. To the person who brings a touch of uniqueness to every moment, may your birthday be equally exceptional. On your special day, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. You deserve nothing less! Happy Birthday! May this new year of life bring you endless joy, prosperity, and unforgettable memories.

Lots of love (sic)," Shivangi Joshi wrote.

ARE SHIVANGI JOSHI-KUSHAL TANDON DATING EACH OTHER? FANS WONDER

Shivangi's post sparked rumours about their relationship as the fans wondered if they are dating each other. The fans have flooded the comments section with their messages. One user wrote, "May the bond remain same and keeps growing" while another commented, "You both look so beautiful & perfect together & Happiest Birthday @therealkushaltandon."

One user wrote, "Are you guys dating each other? Hope it is true." The netizens asked the duo about their relationship but the celebs have remained tight-lipped about the same. Both Shivangi and Kushal have not paid heed to the conjecture about their personal life.

Here's wishing Kushal a very happy birthday!