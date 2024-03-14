Are Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon Reuniting For NEW Project After Barsatein? Actress BREAKS SILENCE

Shivangi
Joshi-Kushal
Tandon
New
Project:
Renowned
for
her
successful
productions
such
as
Kkusum
and
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
on
Sony
TV,
Ekta
Kapoor,
the
queen
of
soap
operas,
collaborated
with
the
channel
last
year
for
Barsaatein
-
Mausam
Pyar
Ka.
Starring
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Kushal
Tandon
as
the
protagonists
Aradhana
and
Reyansh,
the
premiere
of
Barsatein
on
Sony
was
highly
anticipated,
generating
significant
buzz
and
expectations
among
viewers.
FANS
MISS
SEEING
KUSHAL
TANDON-SHIVANGI
JOSHI
ONSCREEN
However,
Barsatein
underperformed
on
the
ratings
front
and
ended
last
month
after
a
stint
of
seven
months.
However,
the
fresh
pairing
of
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Kushal
Tandon
resonated
well
with
the
audience,
and
the
love
story
of
Aradhana
and
Reyansh
captured
many
hearts.
The
narrative
revolved
around
a
young
journalist
who
falls
for
her
boss,
a
charming
and
influential
man.
However,
his
stubbornness
and
indifferent
demeanor
lead
to
heartbreak
and
numerous
challenges
for
her.
Affectionately
dubbed
as
#KuShiv
and
#AraNsh,
the
duo
garnered
widespread
adoration
for
their
captivating
chemistry.
The
ending
of
the
show
left
many
fans
disheartened,
expressing
disappointment
towards
the
makers
for
its
premature
ending.
The
ensemble
cast
of
Barsatein
also
included
Simba
Nagpal,
Tannaz
Irani,
Poorva
Gokhale,
Sheetal
Maulik,
among
others.
WILL
SHIVANGI
JOSHI-KUSHAL
TANDON
REUNITE
SOON?
The
absence
of
KuShiv
on-screen
has
left
fans
longing
for
their
return,
yearning
to
witness
their
chemistry
once
again.
According
to
a
Bollywood
Life
report,
Shivangi
recently
spoke
to
the
paparazzi
about
their
possible
reunion
and
expressed
gratitude
towards
the
fans
for
their
unwavering
love
and
support.
While
hinting
at
a
possible
music
video
and
ongoing
discussions
for
future
projects,
she
refrained
from
divulging
specific
details.
Nonetheless,
she
assured
fans
that
any
updates
regarding
their
collaboration
would
be
shared
with
everyone.