Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist | Will Rohit Return As New Villain? Shivam Khajuria Reveals ‘Ruhi Went…’

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
Surviving
for
an
impressive
15
years
on
air,
the
Star
Plus
drama
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
continues
to
captivate
its
devoted
audience.
Following
a
significant
storyline
change
last
year
with
the
fourth
generation
leap,
the
makers
introduced
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
leads
of
YRKKH,
Abhira
and
Armaan.
After
an
initial
criticism
from
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod
fans,
the
new
generation
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
eventually
got
acceptance
from
the
loyal
viewers.
As
the
show
has
become
a
constant
in
the
top
five
list
of
highest-rated
daily
soaps
across
channels,
the
makers
have
been
introducing
regular
twists
and
turns.
SHIVAM
KHAJURIA
AKA
ROHIT
CONFIRMS
RE-ENTRY
IN
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
While
the
current
track
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
revolves
around
Poddar
accepting
Rohit's
death,
Dadisa
has
given
Ruhi
the
permission
to
live
life
freely.
Amid
all
this,
Rohit
is
said
to
be
returning
in
the
storyline
very
soon
and
actor
Shivam
Khajuria
confirmed
his
re-entry
in
the
hit
Star
Plus
show
in
several
recent
interviews.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Ruhi
began
to
distance
herself
from
Rohit
after
their
wedding,
which
led
him
to
know
about
her
relationship
with
Armaan.
Subsequently,
Rohit
mysteriously
disappeared
when
his
car
was
discovered
at
the
bottom
of
a
cliff,
prompting
everyone
to
presume
him
dead.
Despite
this,
Dadisa
refused
to
acknowledge
his
demise
until
his
body
was
recovered.
However,
things
have
changed
drastically
now.
WILL
ROHIT
RETURN
AS
NEW
VILLAIN
IN
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI?
While
the
news
of
Rohit's
comeback
has
left
fans
elated,
Shivam
recently
opened
up
about
if
his
character
will
return
with
negative
shades.
Reacting
to
the
same,
Shivam
Khajuria
told
Bollywood
Life,
"You
never
know
if
Rohit
will
change
or
not.
A
lot
of
things
are
going
on
in
Rohit's
head.
There
is
no
clue
with
what
thoughts
will
Rohit
return.
It
is
too
early
to
predict
Rohit
now.
Rohit's
wife
Ruhi
went
away
from
him
and
now
she
is
even
getting
married
and
Rohit's
brother
used
to
love
his
wife,
so
all
these
things
are
in
Rohit's
head.
But
there
is
also
a
thing
about
family
as
Armaan
is
his
brother
and
Ruhi
is
his
wife.
So,
with
what
intentions
he
will
return
will
be
understood
only
in
the
show."
Well,
just
like
fans,
even
we're
excited
about
Rohit's
return
to
the
Poddar
house.