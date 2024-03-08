Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist | Will Rohit Return As New Villain? Shivam Khajuria Reveals ‘Ruhi Went…’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Surviving for an impressive 15 years on air, the Star Plus drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, continues to captivate its devoted audience. Following a significant storyline change last year with the fourth generation leap, the makers introduced Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new leads of YRKKH, Abhira and Armaan.

After an initial criticism from Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod fans, the new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai eventually got acceptance from the loyal viewers. As the show has become a constant in the top five list of highest-rated daily soaps across channels, the makers have been introducing regular twists and turns.

SHIVAM KHAJURIA AKA ROHIT CONFIRMS RE-ENTRY IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

While the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Poddar accepting Rohit's death, Dadisa has given Ruhi the permission to live life freely. Amid all this, Rohit is said to be returning in the storyline very soon and actor Shivam Khajuria confirmed his re-entry in the hit Star Plus show in several recent interviews. Yes, you read that right!

For those who are unaware, Ruhi began to distance herself from Rohit after their wedding, which led him to know about her relationship with Armaan. Subsequently, Rohit mysteriously disappeared when his car was discovered at the bottom of a cliff, prompting everyone to presume him dead. Despite this, Dadisa refused to acknowledge his demise until his body was recovered. However, things have changed drastically now.

WILL ROHIT RETURN AS NEW VILLAIN IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?

While the news of Rohit's comeback has left fans elated, Shivam recently opened up about if his character will return with negative shades.

Reacting to the same, Shivam Khajuria told Bollywood Life, "You never know if Rohit will change or not. A lot of things are going on in Rohit's head. There is no clue with what thoughts will Rohit return. It is too early to predict Rohit now. Rohit's wife Ruhi went away from him and now she is even getting married and Rohit's brother used to love his wife, so all these things are in Rohit's head. But there is also a thing about family as Armaan is his brother and Ruhi is his wife. So, with what intentions he will return will be understood only in the show."

Well, just like fans, even we're excited about Rohit's return to the Poddar house.

Keep watching this space for more updates!