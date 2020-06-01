    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      June 2020: From Dirty Dancing, Knives Out To Gulabo Sitabo, Everything New On Amazon Prime Video

      By
      |

      Amazon Prime Video, in the month of June, is bringing a mix of comedy specials, as well as thrillers and horrors. Along with the recent releases like Child's Play remake and Knives Out, we will also be able to see some classics like 1987 release Dirty Dancing. Amazon is also set to release some new films across Hindi and regional languages like Gulabo Sitabo and more.

      Some original films by Amazon include 7500, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Guns Akimbo, starring Daniel Radcliffe. With the dull weather coming up, viewers will also be happy to find Adam Sandler comedies like Grown Ups and You Don't Mess With the Zohan. Action genre also has new addition like Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol and Where Wild Things Are.

      Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In June 2020

      On the television front, Amazon is all set to release comedy special Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava, as well as Pete the Cat: Season 2. On the other hand, old releases like all the four seasons of Life in Pieces will also stream on the platform in June.

      For the Pride Month, Amazon has brought forth a special line up of LGBTQ-centric films like 2020 Elton John release Rocketman, 2018 film Disobedience, alongside Homecoming's second season and all five seasons of Transparent.

      Here is a complete list of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2020.

      June 1

      June 1

      Dirty Dancing

      Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

      Fair Game

      Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

      Futureworld

      Grown Ups

      How To Train Your Dragon

      Incident At Loch Ness

      Joyride

      Kingpin

      Nate And Hayes

      Sex Drive

      Shrek Forever After

      The Cookout

      The Natural

      Trade

      Wristcutters: A Love Story

      You Don't Mess With The Zohan

      Season 1 Of TV Shows Coming On June 1

      Air Warriors

      Annie Oakley

      Doc Martin

      Dragnet

      Finding Your Roots

      Forsyte Saga

      Growing up McGhee

      Liar

      Professor T

      Roadkill Garages

      Saints and Sinners

      Super Why

      SWV Reunited

      The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague

      The L Word

      The L Word: Generation Q

      The Saint

      Wackey Races

      Work in Progress

      June 3-10

      June 3-10

      Takers

      Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava

      Equilibrium

      June 12-20

      June 12-20

      Gulabo Sitabo

      Child's Play

      Knives Out

      The U.S. vs. John Lennon

      Crawl

      7500

      June 21-30

      June 21-30

      Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

      Guns Akimbo

      Pete the Cat: Season 2

      Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

      One For The Money

      Spy Kids

      Spy Kids 3: Game Over

      The Gallows Act II

      Where The Wild Things Are

      Netflix In June 2020: 13 Reasons Why, Fuller House, Dark, Reality Z And More

      June 2020: Artemis Fowl, Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 And More Coming To Disney Plus Hotstar

      Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X