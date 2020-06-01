June 2020: From Dirty Dancing, Knives Out To Gulabo Sitabo, Everything New On Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video, in the month of June, is bringing a mix of comedy specials, as well as thrillers and horrors. Along with the recent releases like Child's Play remake and Knives Out, we will also be able to see some classics like 1987 release Dirty Dancing. Amazon is also set to release some new films across Hindi and regional languages like Gulabo Sitabo and more.
Some original films by Amazon include 7500, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Guns Akimbo, starring Daniel Radcliffe. With the dull weather coming up, viewers will also be happy to find Adam Sandler comedies like Grown Ups and You Don't Mess With the Zohan. Action genre also has new addition like Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol and Where Wild Things Are.
On the television front, Amazon is all set to release comedy special Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava, as well as Pete the Cat: Season 2. On the other hand, old releases like all the four seasons of Life in Pieces will also stream on the platform in June.
For the Pride Month, Amazon has brought forth a special line up of LGBTQ-centric films like 2020 Elton John release Rocketman, 2018 film Disobedience, alongside Homecoming's second season and all five seasons of Transparent.
Here is a complete list of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2020.
June 1
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Fair Game
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
Futureworld
Grown Ups
How To Train Your Dragon
Incident At Loch Ness
Joyride
Kingpin
Nate And Hayes
Sex Drive
Shrek Forever After
The Cookout
The Natural
Trade
Wristcutters: A Love Story
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
Season 1 Of TV Shows Coming On June 1
Air Warriors
Annie Oakley
Doc Martin
Dragnet
Finding Your Roots
Forsyte Saga
Growing up McGhee
Liar
Professor T
Roadkill Garages
Saints and Sinners
Super Why
SWV Reunited
The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague
The L Word
The L Word: Generation Q
The Saint
Wackey Races
Work in Progress
June 3-10
Takers
Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava
Equilibrium
June 12-20
Gulabo Sitabo
Child's Play
Knives Out
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
Crawl
7500
June 21-30
Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4
Guns Akimbo
Pete the Cat: Season 2
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
One For The Money
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
The Gallows Act II
Where The Wild Things Are
