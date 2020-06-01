June 2020: From Dirty Dancing, Knives Out To Gulabo Sitabo, Everything New On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, in the month of June, is bringing a mix of comedy specials, as well as thrillers and horrors. Along with the recent releases like Child's Play remake and Knives Out, we will also be able to see some classics like 1987 release Dirty Dancing. Amazon is also set to release some new films across Hindi and regional languages like Gulabo Sitabo and more.

Some original films by Amazon include 7500, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Guns Akimbo, starring Daniel Radcliffe. With the dull weather coming up, viewers will also be happy to find Adam Sandler comedies like Grown Ups and You Don't Mess With the Zohan. Action genre also has new addition like Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol and Where Wild Things Are.

On the television front, Amazon is all set to release comedy special Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava, as well as Pete the Cat: Season 2. On the other hand, old releases like all the four seasons of Life in Pieces will also stream on the platform in June.

For the Pride Month, Amazon has brought forth a special line up of LGBTQ-centric films like 2020 Elton John release Rocketman, 2018 film Disobedience, alongside Homecoming's second season and all five seasons of Transparent.

Here is a complete list of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2020.

June 1 Dirty Dancing Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights Fair Game Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell Futureworld Grown Ups How To Train Your Dragon Incident At Loch Ness Joyride Kingpin Nate And Hayes Sex Drive Shrek Forever After The Cookout The Natural Trade Wristcutters: A Love Story You Don't Mess With The Zohan Season 1 Of TV Shows Coming On June 1 Air Warriors Annie Oakley Doc Martin Dragnet Finding Your Roots Forsyte Saga Growing up McGhee Liar Professor T Roadkill Garages Saints and Sinners Super Why SWV Reunited The Black Death: The World's Most Devastating Plague The L Word The L Word: Generation Q The Saint Wackey Races Work in Progress June 3-10 Takers Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava Equilibrium June 12-20 Gulabo Sitabo Child's Play Knives Out The U.S. vs. John Lennon Crawl 7500 June 21-30 Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4 Guns Akimbo Pete the Cat: Season 2 Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol One For The Money Spy Kids Spy Kids 3: Game Over The Gallows Act II Where The Wild Things Are

