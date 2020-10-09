Ali Fazal Questions Boycott Mirzapur Trend; ‘Is This The Bar We Are Setting?’

Ali Fazal, who is all geared up for the release of web series Mirzapur 2, responded to the ongoing social media trend of 'Boycott Mirzapur'. Ali raised an important question by asking if art will be at the mercy of trends. He further pointed out that if trends are going to be deciding what happens in society, then why aren't there trends on important issues such as farmer protests and the grim situation of the pandemic.

Speaking to Times Now, Ali said, "We have to decide what is the bar we are setting. Are we at the mercy of a trend? No! I don't look at art in that way. Are we at the mercy of one app that decides who will watch our show and who will not? No, I think this has really gone down. I mean if you are really talking about trends, I never saw any trends related to farmers - there have been protests everywhere across our country. But I wouldn't say that it's not an important story, it's the most important story. Pandemic suddenly has become the last story on everybody's mind. It's not trending anymore but it's still supposed to be the biggest problem that we are facing. I hope the people rise above that."

The trailer release of Mirzapur 2 on Tuesday, saw a negative social media reaction with #BoycottMirzapur becoming one of the top trends in India. This reaction may be attributed to Ali and series maker Farhan Akhtar's opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"We are trying to create something nice. We are trying to also level with international work that is out there on those very platforms. We don't want to be regressed by certain factions of society," he added.

The boycott trends of films and web series seems to have started when Deepika Padukone stood in silent solidarity with students of JNU, who faced assault in January this year. It was days before the release of her film Chhapaak, which was boycotted on social media. Although the film, based on the real life story of an acid attack survivor, received much critical acclaim, it did not do very well at the box office.

Coming back to Mirzapur 2, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma and others. The series releases on October 23, on Amazon Prime Video.

