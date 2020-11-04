Ali Fazal Was Offered Munna's Role In Mirzapur; Says ‘Made An Excuse' To Turn Down The Show
Ali Fazal who has become synonymous with the name Guddu bhaiyya from Mirzapur revealed that he was originally approached to play another character on the hit Amazon Original show. During an interaction with Filmfare, Ali said that he was supposed to play Munna Tripathi, which later went on to actor Divyenndu Sharmaa. However, fans over the course of two seasons have loved Ali Fazal's Guddu as well as Divyenndu's Munna.
Ali also revealed that he had his heart set on Guddu and almost turned down the show after being offered another role. Talking about when he first read the script he loved it and found himself, stuck on Guddu. "I was offered another part initially. I think it was Munna's part, which Divyenndu has done. At that time, I was so invested in Guddu because I felt like there was so much I could bring to it," he said.
Ali Fazal Says His Mind Was Set On Guddu Pandit
"I really like parts that are unpredictable to me. If I can figure out the entire journey in my head, then it's no fun. There won't be any teamwork because I am not the only person. So I made an excuse. I said I don't have dates, something has come up. So I left. Then I got a call back later saying that we want to see, let's try this," he added.
Munna Tripathi Is Played By Divyenndu Sharmaa,
Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2, which recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video was surrounded by several controversies. However, with fans' support the show has been one of the most-watched releases of last month, October 2020. The season two follows Ali's character Guddu Pandit as he avenges the deaths of his wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey).
The crime drama set in Uttar Pradesh first premiered in 2018 and turned out to be a surprise hit. It's success also brought in a new range of crime thrillers and crime dramas on the OTT platform. The show stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma and others in pivotal roles.
