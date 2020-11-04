Ali Fazal Was Offered Munna's Role In Mirzapur; Says ‘Made An Excuse' To Turn Down The Show

Ali Fazal Says His Mind Was Set On Guddu Pandit

"I really like parts that are unpredictable to me. If I can figure out the entire journey in my head, then it's no fun. There won't be any teamwork because I am not the only person. So I made an excuse. I said I don't have dates, something has come up. So I left. Then I got a call back later saying that we want to see, let's try this," he added.

Munna Tripathi Is Played By Divyenndu Sharmaa,

Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2, which recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video was surrounded by several controversies. However, with fans' support the show has been one of the most-watched releases of last month, October 2020. The season two follows Ali's character Guddu Pandit as he avenges the deaths of his wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey).

Mirzapur 2 To Release On October 23 On Amazon Prime Video

The crime drama set in Uttar Pradesh first premiered in 2018 and turned out to be a surprise hit. It's success also brought in a new range of crime thrillers and crime dramas on the OTT platform. The show stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma and others in pivotal roles.