Freida Pinto To Lead Biographical Drama Spy Princess As British Secret Agent Noor Inayat Khan

Freida Pinto will be seen playing the role of British secret agent Noor Inayat Khan in a new drama series based on her life, titled Spy Princess. According to reports, the show will be based on the book Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan by Shrabani Basu.

The show directed by Anand Tucker and produced by Andy Paterson and Pinto, will be an emotional thriller. The story follows Noor Inayat Khan also known as Nora Baker, who served in the Special Operations Executive (SOE) during World War II. According to reports, Noor, who was the daughter of an Indian Sufi mystic, became the first female wireless operator to be sent from the UK into France, to help the French Resistance.

In a statement, Pinto described Khan as "a fierce and amazing woman, the most unlikely heroine of the second world war. Her struggle to reconcile her values with the desire to find her own path and with her complex sense of duty is something I am so excited to explore."

Khan, who was given the code name Madeline, was captured at the age of 29 and tortured. However, after revealing nothing to her captors, she was shot dead at Dachau concentration camp. Noor Inayat Khan was felicitated with the George Cross for her service in the SOE, the highest civilian decoration in the United Kingdom.

This is not the first time Noor Inayat Khan will be shown on screen. Actress Radhika Apte also portrayed her as a supporting character in the film titled A Call To Spy in 2019, alongside Stana Katic, Sarah Megan Thomas, Mathilde Ollivier and others.

