Freida Pinto To Welcome Her First Child With Fiancé Cory Tran, Actress Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Pics

Actress Freida Pinto and fiancé Cory Tran announced they are set to welcome their first child. On Monday, the Slumdog Millionaire star took to Instagram to make the announcement and shared some lovely pictures flaunting her baby bump. The actress wrote, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall" in the caption as she posed with Tran.

As soon as the actress made the pregnancy announcement, the couple were inundated with congratulatory messages in the comments section. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Freida and photographer Cory Tran got engaged in November 2019. At the time, the couple had shared the news on Cory’s birthday along with a few gorgeous photos of their engagement.

Pinto had posted, “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!”

It must be noted that the pair first sparked dating rumours in late 2017 and have been going strong ever since. A few months after their engagement, Freida and Cory had attended her sister Sharon’s wedding in Assam. The actress had shared pictures of the two of them dressed up in traditional Indian attire. On the professional front, Freida Pinto was last seen in Hillbilly Elegy, a 2020 American drama film, directed by Ron Howard.