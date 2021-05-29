Gossip Girl Teaser: Reboot Will Be Darker Than The Original, Kristen Bell Returns As The Iconic Narrator

Gossip Girl is returning with a reboot on HBO Max in July 2021. The showrunners recently shared the first teaser promo for the show and fans are most excited to hear Kristen Bell return as the elusive, sharp-tongued voice saying the iconic narrator line, 'xoxo Gossip Girl'.

Blake Lively Eyes A Possibility To Revive The Hit American TV Show Gossip Girl.

The new cast looks just as glamorous and their lives seem just as scandalous as the original characters of the show. For the unversed, Gossip Girl follows the lives of Manhattan's elite and the social scene of New York City's Upper East Side.

The reboot features Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith as the leading cast. While the original show was known for characters scheming against each other and betraying one another, Gossip Girl starring Blake Lively was never outright dark.

However, the reboot teaser has a strong Pretty Litter Liars and Riverdale vibe. The clip shows the characters going about their highly glamorous lives but are shocked to find their secrets revealed to everyone at the party. It also highlights the letters "X" and "O" through the scenes in the most unexpected ways, teasing that the Gossip Girl is everywhere.

Since the reboot is based in the modern smartphone era, the makers are sure to take their shenanigans to the next level. Take a look at the teaser:

Friends Reunion: Here's Why Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Were Missing From The Special

Kristen who voiced the original narration in Gossip Girl, returned for the reboot as well. She can be heard saying, "You've gotten so comfortable -- thinking you're in control of your image, your actions, the narrative -- that you forgot one thing: I can see you. And before I'm through, I'll make sure you see you, too. You know you love me. Xoxo, gossip girl."

While much is not known about the reboot, Variety reported that the show will take place "nine years after the original blogger's website went dark." The series also promises to explore how social media "and the landscape of New York itself" has changed in almost a decade.