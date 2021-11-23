International Emmy Awards 2021: Shows That Indian Emmy Nominees Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Aarya Lost To

The 49th International Emmy Awards took place in New York City on November 22. The night set to celebrate the best in International television also saw nominees from India including Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Serious Men, Vir Das for Best in Comedy, as well as Sushmita Sen's Aarya in Best Drama series, however, all three trophies were lost to other nominees.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui lost the International Emmys 2021 in the Best Actor category to David Tennant, who took home the award for his performance as a serial killer in UK series Des. The other nominees in this category were Roy Nik in Normali from Israel and Christian Tappán in The Great Heist from Columbia.

Des is a British is drama miniseries based on the 1983 arrest of Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen played by David Tennant. The show follows Dennis arrest which came after the discovery of human remains causing the blockage of a drain near his home. The series had premiered on September 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya lost the Best Drama award to Tehran at the International Emmys 2021. The other shows nominated in this category included Chile's El Presidente, and UK's There She Goes Season 2.

Tehran is an Apple TV+ spy thriller released in June 2020. Starring Niv Sultan as the lead and created by Moshe Zonder, the show follows a Mossad agent on her first mission in Iran's capital, leading her back to the place of her birth to uncover her local roots.

Vir Das' comedy special on Netflix titled Vir Das: For India was nominated in the comedy category at the International Emmys 2021. The show however lost the award to France's Call My Agent, season 4 along with other nominees in this category like UK's Motherland: Christmas Special and Colombia series Promesas de Campana.

Call My Agent is a critically acclaimed french show that first premiered in October 2015. Season 4 of the show was nominated for the best comedy at International Emmy Awards. It follows four agents in the talent agency ASK (Agence Samuel Kerr) who have to juggle tricky situations and defend their vision of the business.

Earlier this year, an Indian version of the show titled, Call My Agent: Bollywood was released on Netflix starring Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra. However, the show received bad reviews and went unnoticed by the Indian audience.

Notably, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das attended the International Emmys 2021 and the red carpet together.