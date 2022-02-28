Lock Upp: Sara Khan Dazzles In Show’s First Episode; Here’s What She Said In Conversation With Kangana Ranaut

Actress Sara Khan, whose name once upon a time was synonymous with controversies, over the past years remerged as a rather inspirational figure. From leading a holistic life to preaching self-love and happiness, the actress is loved for her undeniable charm and good looks. After starring in the web show Cyanide, the actress chose to partake in Kangana Ranaut's reality show, Lock Upp which promises to bring high doses of celebrity controversies. But ironically, Sara's entry into the show was rather super positive. Read on to know more.

After contestants of the show were introduced, they were to be 'grilled' by the media panel that spoke and questioned openly about their infamous controversies. But Sara's witty and positive replies had everyone's heart. Talking about her purpose of entering the show, she said, "Mein isiliye yah show mein ayi hun yeh batane ke liye ki mujhe controversy create karne ki jarurat nahin Hai. Main ek simple Insan hun aur main Apne kam ke vajah se is show mein aai hun- Jo bhi kam Maine Life mein aaj tak Kiya Hai. Media se main yah kahana chahti Hun ki bus Karen ab". (I've come to this show to tell people that I don't feel the need to create controversy. I'm a simple girl and I'm here on this show because of the work I've done in my life. I want to tell the media to stop).

She further adds, "Jab Insan Apne life mein grow karta hai, usse kafi galtiyan hoti hai, aur woh unse seekta hai. Mere life me mai jo bhi cheezon se guzar chuki hu, wo sab ke wajah se me ye insaan bani hu jo aapke saamne khadi hai". (When a person is growing in life, they do make mistakes and they learn from them. I've been through a lot in life and I've become the person I am because of the experiences I've been through). Host Kangana Ranaut was quick to compliment Sara saying, "Bahut khubsurat person bani hai aap" (You turned into a beautiful person).

Well, this surely makes up for one of the most insightful and meaningful entries on the controversial reality show, and we certainly hope to see the actress's off-the-screen persona more.

Other popular contestants on the show are Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Babita Phogat, Karanvir Bohra among others.