Lock Upp: Sara Khan Storms Off As Ex-Hubby Ali Mercchant Makes His Entry On The Show, Watch

Lock Upp contestant Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Merchant has entered as a wild card member on the show. The actress appeared to be disappointed as her ex-hubby entered the jail. It must be noted that Sara and Ali had tied the knot on national television on Bigg Boss in 2010. However, their marriage was short-lived as they separated just two months later.

The makers have shared a new promo of the show on Monday with the following caption: “Ali ki entry se 'Sara’ mood badal gaya! (Sara's mood has changed after Ali's entry). What happens next?” Check out the promo below:

In the video, we see Ali entering the Lock Upp in the uniform, and then removing his mask to reveal his face. He said, "Kya bolti Lock Upp season one ki kadak public. How are you doing," Sara immediately turned around and stormed off the area. However, Ali was greeted warmly by the other contestants.

Lock Upp: Sara Khan's Ex-Husband Ali Merchant Becomes The First Wild Card Entry Of The Kangana Ranaut Show

Ali then said, "So I am the new kaidi (prisoner) over here. Lovely meeting you guys. So let me give you all a standing ovation. I think you guys are doing fantastic, and it's a pleasure to be here. Thank you." Meanwhile, the video also showed Sara staying in the kitchen and working whilst having a stoic expression on her face.

Lock Upp: Tehseen Poonawalla Get Eliminated; Reveals He Slept With The Wife Of India's Top Industrialist

The show had announced Ali's entry on Sunday and the viewers immediately expressed their excitement on social media at the potential drama that Ali’s entry will bring to the show. They posted their views in the comments section of the post.