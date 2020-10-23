Mirzapur 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Binge-Watch The Show; Ask ‘Season 3 Kab Aayega?’

Rishi

"After watching 1st episode. #chup #aapchutuahai. Dialogues and writing is on another level #Mirzapur2 #mirzapurseason2 @TripathiiPankaj 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

NikhiL & @MainHoon_Gian

NikhiL: Just watched 2 episodes #Mirzapur2 soooo better😍 than sacred games S2.

@MainHoon_Gian: Since I finished the whole season. So is it okay to ask... Mirzapur season 3 kab aayega? 🤣."

@Suyog_bagul

"After binge watching #MirzapurSeason2 😁 I got know who is the #KingOfMirzapur 😉 I enjoyed it #kalinbhaiya #guddu #munna & all others 💯 #AmazonPrime #Telegram #Mirzapur2 #mirzapurseason2."

Hemant Dumka

"Bhaiya ek baar mirzapur ko dekh liya mtlb guddu bhaiya ka image sidha dimag m utar jayega .Very nice and beautiful continuity of story. #mirzapurseason2 mtlb bhokal bhaiya #Mirzapur2."

@ArfatSheikh46

"Overall a great season. Didn't disappoint but y'all killed #Chote. I thought it's gonna end but nah. We wait for season 3 As always @MrVijayVarma was my favorite but @battatawada @RasikaDugal @TripathiiPankaj @divyenndu @alifazal9you guys killed it #Mirzapur2 #mirzapurseason2."

Devesh Kapoor

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that @YehHaiMirzapur Season 2 would be better than Season 1. But, it is. The writing, the acting, the cinematography, production, everything. And so bloody satisfying. #mirzapurseason2 #MirzapurOnPrime #MirzapurWatchParty #Mirzapur."