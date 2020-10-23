Mirzapur 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Binge-Watch The Show; Ask ‘Season 3 Kab Aayega?’
The most-awaited web series Mirzapur is back with season 2. Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur has been bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Mirzapur 2 revolves around the illegal business of desi guns, corruption, crime, rule of mafia dons and gang wars in the UP town. While Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur will reprise their roles, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar are the new additions. The show was released today (October 23, 2020) and has 10 episodes.
In the second season, the story progresses as the fight between Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya continues to to become the king of Mirzapur. Fans are binge-watching Mirzapur 2 and are finding it intriguing. Take a look at a few tweets!
Rishi
"After watching 1st episode. #chup #aapchutuahai. Dialogues and writing is on another level #Mirzapur2 #mirzapurseason2 @TripathiiPankaj 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."
NikhiL & @MainHoon_Gian
NikhiL: Just watched 2 episodes #Mirzapur2 soooo better😍 than sacred games S2.
@MainHoon_Gian: Since I finished the whole season. So is it okay to ask... Mirzapur season 3 kab aayega? 🤣."
@Suyog_bagul
"After binge watching #MirzapurSeason2 😁 I got know who is the #KingOfMirzapur 😉 I enjoyed it #kalinbhaiya #guddu #munna & all others 💯 #AmazonPrime #Telegram #Mirzapur2 #mirzapurseason2."
Hemant Dumka
"Bhaiya ek baar mirzapur ko dekh liya mtlb guddu bhaiya ka image sidha dimag m utar jayega .Very nice and beautiful continuity of story. #mirzapurseason2 mtlb bhokal bhaiya #Mirzapur2."
@ArfatSheikh46
"Overall a great season. Didn't disappoint but y'all killed #Chote. I thought it's gonna end but nah. We wait for season 3 As always @MrVijayVarma was my favorite but @battatawada @RasikaDugal @TripathiiPankaj @divyenndu @alifazal9you guys killed it #Mirzapur2 #mirzapurseason2."
Devesh Kapoor
"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that @YehHaiMirzapur Season 2 would be better than Season 1. But, it is. The writing, the acting, the cinematography, production, everything. And so bloody satisfying. #mirzapurseason2 #MirzapurOnPrime #MirzapurWatchParty #Mirzapur."
(Social media posts are not edited)
Also Read: Mirzapur 2 Web Series Review: Pankaj Tripathi And Ali Fazal's Rivalry Gets Deadlier