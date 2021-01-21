Mirzapur: Supreme Court Issues Notices To Makers After UP Man Complains That The Show Maligns District
Since the release of Mirzapur's season two in 2020, the show has been called out by many for allegedly maligning the district's name. Now, on Thursday (January 21), the Supreme Court issued a notice to the makers based on a plea filed by a Mirzapur resident claiming that the Amazon Prime show has tarnished the image of his native place in Uttar Pradesh.
The plea filed by Sujeet Kumar Singh through advocate Binay Kumar Das said, "Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of 9 episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses."
The petitioner also objected to a female character's portrayal in the show, who hails from the district and is seen having sexual affair with the servant and her father-in-law as well. "By showing such ridicules and shameless things on the name of a city/ district is the insult of approximately 30 lakh population and rich culture of Mirzapur," added the plea.
PIL WAs Filed By Mirzapur Resident Sujeet Kumar Singh
Objecting to the district's portrayal in the show, the compliant further said, "Mirazapur is a place where the holy river Ganga meets the Vindhya range... The world famous temple Vindhyachal Temple, which is also one of the 108 Shakti Peeth in India, is situated in Mirzapur district."
Mirzapur Police Landed In Mumbai For Investigation
According to reports, a Police team from Mirzapur has also arrived in Mumbai to further investigate an FIR against the web series, filed in Mirzapur. "We have filed an FIR against web series Mirzapur and makers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Amazon Prime Video. We are here at the Crime Branch office to take necessary permission from the DCP," an officer was quoted by India Today as saying.
Mirzapur 2 Released On October 23 On Amazon Prime Video
For the unversed, Mirzapur follows the story of a mafia don Akhandanand Tripathi, played by Pankaj Tripathi, who runs a carpet business as a facade, and basically owns the city. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal who plays the role of Guddu Pandit, blinded by vengeance, attempts to take over the throne of Mirzapur from the Tripathis in the second season.
The Amazon Prime Video show also stars Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyenndu Sharma and others.
ALSO READ: Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi On Mirzapur MP Demanding Action Against Makers
ALSO READ: Mirzapur: Director Mihir Desai Reveals His Favourite Fan Theory For Season 3