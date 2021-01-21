Mirzapur: Supreme Court Issues Notices To Makers After UP Man Complains That The Show Maligns District

PIL WAs Filed By Mirzapur Resident Sujeet Kumar Singh

Objecting to the district's portrayal in the show, the compliant further said, "Mirazapur is a place where the holy river Ganga meets the Vindhya range... The world famous temple Vindhyachal Temple, which is also one of the 108 Shakti Peeth in India, is situated in Mirzapur district."

Mirzapur Police Landed In Mumbai For Investigation

According to reports, a Police team from Mirzapur has also arrived in Mumbai to further investigate an FIR against the web series, filed in Mirzapur. "We have filed an FIR against web series Mirzapur and makers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Amazon Prime Video. We are here at the Crime Branch office to take necessary permission from the DCP," an officer was quoted by India Today as saying.

Mirzapur 2 Released On October 23 On Amazon Prime Video

For the unversed, Mirzapur follows the story of a mafia don Akhandanand Tripathi, played by Pankaj Tripathi, who runs a carpet business as a facade, and basically owns the city. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal who plays the role of Guddu Pandit, blinded by vengeance, attempts to take over the throne of Mirzapur from the Tripathis in the second season.

The Amazon Prime Video show also stars Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Divyenndu Sharma and others.