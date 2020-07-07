Ram Madhvani On Aarya: It Is Important That Everything Goes Hand-In-Hand And Has A 360-Degree Rhythm

Neerja director Ram Madhvani recently launched his own production house Ram Madhvani Films, with Amita Madhvani as the co-producer. Following the launch, the banner also released its first web series Aarya on June 19. The show has already received an incredible response from the audiences and the critics.

There is a lot of positive buzz around the show. The appreciation for the directors and actors is plenty and deservedly so. But there is one more element which is being praised and that is their conviction in backing a script like this as producers. In case of Aarya, the director himself is one of the producers. So, sharing his experience, Ram Madhvani says, "Being a producer and a director at the same time is a plus point. Also, it is important that everything goes hand-in-hand and has a 360-degree rhythm. The 360-degree rhythm comes from controlling every aspect of the production. We believe that a shoot is not just organized, it is hosted".

Talking about being a producer and a part of the creative process, Amita Madhvani shares, "To make a film or a series, the vision of both the directors and the producers should meet. This makes it easier to execute an idea. It is a myth that producers aren't involved in the creative aspect of the film/series. They are. And they need to protect the vision of the creators/directors. That is why we have a 360-degree vision."

The executive producers are the ones who are responsible for all the operations throughout the process. Sharing about this, the executive producer of Aarya, Sia Bhuvan says, "It is a huge responsibility to be an executive producer as you have to be hawk-eyed. You should know what is happening in a 360-degree way and that nothing comes in between the vision of the writers and directors and its execution. Right from the days of writing to casting and then post-production, Amita Madhvani as the co-producer and Rhea Prabhu and I as executive producers have been on board to supervise and protect everything."

The other executive producer of Aarya, Rhea Prabhu says, "Even in the post-production we all have to be very cautious and focus on retaining the team's vision. Our supervision and protection has to be precise as it impacts the audience response to the series. And since most of our post-production was done from all our respective homes during the lockdown, we had to be extra vigilant. Thanks to the full post-production team that even though the post was done in lockdown it yet does not seem like there have been any compromises. This is called 360-degree supervision and care and protection."

Starring Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Vikas Kumar, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O'Nell, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapur, Maya Sarao, Sugandha Garg, and Vishwajeet Pradhan, Hotstar Specials presents Aarya, which is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat. It is Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi.

The 9-episode series is produced by Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine with Amita Madhvani as co-producer. Aarya is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

