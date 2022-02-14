Save Yourself Some Browsing Time And Explore Lionsgate Play’s Binge-Watch Guide For Valentine’s Day!

A good binge-watch session can make or break your Valentine’s Day. Lionsgate Play brings you a carefully curated guide to ensure you and your loved ones celebrate the day of love with a lot of mush. From heart-warming rom-coms to fairy tale journeys of love – we’ve got you covered. Sit back and binge! Your Valentine’s Day watch list is right here:

Love Life Season 1 & 2

Love Life focuses on the lives of two lead characters in each season. The first season of this romantic comedy series tracks Darby Carter (Anna Kendrick) across her twenties as she navigates work and romance in New York City; often with the insecurities of youth bubbling to the surface. Season 2 revolves around the journey from first love to lasting love of Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper) who enters his 30s freshly divorced, he’s as lost as ever. Watch the series to know if Darby and Marcus find the kind of love they are looking for!

Love Island UK

If you are looking for some binge-worthy relaxing content then Love Island is the perfect choice. This reality series is a hit around the world. The award-winning series delivers an emotional rollercoaster of flirting, romance, and passion in the sun. Gorgeous young singletons look for romance while living together in a perfect villa at an exotic destination. Romance is never far away however it rarely runs smoothly, as they must not only choose their partner wisely but also win the hearts of the public. Viewers decide who gets to stay and ultimately who will be crowned the season’s hottest couple.

Hiccups & Hookups

Hiccups & Hookups is a highly relatable, lighthearted take on dating in current times. This cool, urban, and edgy series revolves around the unfiltered story of the Rao family, where Vasudha Rao (Lara Dutta) plays the role of a recently separated wife, taking care of her daughter Kay (Shinnova) single-handedly, along with her hunky brother Akhil Rao (Prateik Babbar). This is a must watch and is available in Hindi, English, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu.

Breathe

Breathe is a biographical drama film starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foyin in the lead. It tells the story of Robin Cavendish, who is paralyzed neck down at a young age of 28. Robin is confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live. With the help of Diana's twin brothers and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall, Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together

The Pier

If you are looking for suspense and some thrill on Valentine’s Day then catch Álvaro Morte starrer The Pier only on Lionsgate Play app. The series centers on a high-profile architect Alexandra faces her worst nightmare when she gets a call from local cop Conrado to identify her husband Oscar's body, found on a pier. She soon finds out there was more to his life than she knew.

Pure

This British comedy series with 7.1 IMDB rating has to be on your binge list if you’re looking for something quirky and fun. The lead character Marnie suffers from OCD and is plagued by disturbing sexual thoughts. Marnie's best friend Helen from Scotland visits her, and Marnie is terrified of the sexual thoughts that pop into her head when she is around. Encouraged by her new therapy, Marnie tries out trusting her old friend with her secrets, but can she really trust her? Watch the series to know what happens next!