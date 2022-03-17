Watch Bruce Willis Starrer Deadlock & Acclaimed Series Power Book IV: Force This Weekend On Lionsgate Play!

Lionsgate Play the premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz have curated action-packed titles for this weekend. The streaming platform will unveil Bruce Willis’ starrer Deadlock and acclaimed series Power Book IV: Force this Friday, 18th March 2022.

Power Book IV: Force is a sequel and third spin-off to Power created by Courtney A. Kemp. The series revolves around Tommy Edgan portrayed by Joseph Sikora as he loses his best friend and business partner. He then leaves New York and shifts to Chicago with the aim to rebuild his business from scratch. The series has an ensemble cast including Anthony Fleming, Kris D. Lofton and Gabrielle Ryan.

Deadlock, an action-packed film, helmed by Jared Cohn and written by Cam Cannon along-with Jared, stars the legendary Bruce Willis in the lead, making it a must-watch Hollywood film. Eternally known for his action-packed roles in various films, Bruce Willis doesn't leave anything to imagination. The story revolves around a retired army personnel, working at a Power Plant in Georgia, when the plant is invaded by a group of soldiers, it falls onto Bruce to take control of the situation owing to his experience. A thrilling, edge-of-the-seat rollercoaster ride, Deadlock will premier exclusively on Lionsgate Play. This is a must-watch indeed!

You can watch more critically and commercially acclaimed titles such Black Mafia Family, Showtrial, Vigil and many more on the Lionsgate Play app. The app can be downloaded on Google Play Store, Apple app store and Amazon Firestick at a monthly and yearly subscription of INR 149 and INR 699 respectively.