Scam 1992 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Hansal Mehta's New Web Series

SonyLIV's newest web series Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story, released on October 9 midnight, and fans are already praising the director, Hansal Mehta. The 10-part series stars Pratik Gandhi in the titular role of the controversial stockbroker, while Shreya Dhanwanthary will play Sucheta Dalal, the journalist who investigated and reported the scam.

The show is based on The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, a book written by Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal. Talking about the show, Hansal told Scroll, "People spoke to me about their experiences as if [Harshad] was some sort of a flawed hero figure - a hero fallen from grace for them. The stock market at the time was a fish market with thousands of crores traded in a single day," Hansal Mehta recalled. "We have tried to recreate that energy. It's about the characters and their journeys and not the world they live in."

Praising the show, netizens called it India's response to the Hollywood film, Wolf of Wall Street. One user wrote, "Three episodes watched, #Scam1992 is just too damn good! @pratikg80 you rockstar! @mehtahansal ?￰ﾟﾙﾌ @SonyLIV."

Another user said, "#Scam1992 What an amazing show. A must watch. #SonyLIV @mehtahansal" while a tweet read, "Two episodes down and #Scam1992 looks unarguably one of the best works of this year. Binge watching the episodes will totally give you a sleepless night. Making the story of such a subject in such an interesting and intriguing manner ? Flawless acting and camera work!"

Debashish's character really hit a nerve when he said "Bombay ka best sandwich milta hai yahan" when they were outside the BSE. For everything I hate about Bombay streetside sandwiches are certainly not one of them 😭😭😭 #scam1992 — Worah (@psychedelhic) October 8, 2020

What a show made by @mehtahansal #Scam1992 . Wolf of Wall Street has an Indian response now. Kudos — Anant Vijay Maria (@theAnant_Maria) October 8, 2020

The most addictive piece of music in recent times for me. #Scam1992 https://t.co/Jzv0PlIXDZ — Cowboy Bebop (@mrdevd) October 9, 2020

@mehtahansal Saheb! Many congratulations for #Scam1992 binged watched the whole series! One of the best written & directed web series in India! I am sure I will watch it again & again 😇🙏🏻 (can’t wait to work with you someday in near future) 🙏🏻 — Ka₹an (@karanraichand7) October 9, 2020

@SonyLIV fantastic show #Scam1992... Gripping and great pace... Camera angle, coloraturas, Music, casting BANG ON... Loving it... thank you for a such amazing show... @sharibhashmi oye oye... congratulations... cheers — Amreesh Manjrekar (@amreeshm) October 9, 2020

Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story also stars Satish Kaushik, Sharib Hashmi, Anant Mahadevan, Nikhil Dwivedi, KK Raina and Lalit Parimoo among others. The web series is currently streaming on SonyLIV.

