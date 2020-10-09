    For Quick Alerts
      Scam 1992 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Hansal Mehta's New Web Series

      By
      |

      SonyLIV's newest web series Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story, released on October 9 midnight, and fans are already praising the director, Hansal Mehta. The 10-part series stars Pratik Gandhi in the titular role of the controversial stockbroker, while Shreya Dhanwanthary will play Sucheta Dalal, the journalist who investigated and reported the scam.

      Scam 1992 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Hansal Mehtas New Web Series

      The show is based on The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, a book written by Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal. Talking about the show, Hansal told Scroll, "People spoke to me about their experiences as if [Harshad] was some sort of a flawed hero figure - a hero fallen from grace for them. The stock market at the time was a fish market with thousands of crores traded in a single day," Hansal Mehta recalled. "We have tried to recreate that energy. It's about the characters and their journeys and not the world they live in."

      Praising the show, netizens called it India's response to the Hollywood film, Wolf of Wall Street. One user wrote, "Three episodes watched, #Scam1992 is just too damn good! @pratikg80 you rockstar! @mehtahansal ?￰ﾟﾙﾌ @SonyLIV."

      Another user said, "#Scam1992 What an amazing show. A must watch. #SonyLIV @mehtahansal" while a tweet read, "Two episodes down and #Scam1992 looks unarguably one of the best works of this year. Binge watching the episodes will totally give you a sleepless night. Making the story of such a subject in such an interesting and intriguing manner ? Flawless acting and camera work!"

      Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story also stars Satish Kaushik, Sharib Hashmi, Anant Mahadevan, Nikhil Dwivedi, KK Raina and Lalit Parimoo among others. The web series is currently streaming on SonyLIV.

      Story first published: Friday, October 9, 2020, 15:23 [IST]
      X