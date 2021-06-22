Tamannaah Bhatia Says OTT Space Is Helping Actors Change The Old Idea Of Stardom

Tamannaah Bhatia says OTT is helping actors shatter the preconceived notions about stardom and the image of hero and heroines. The actress also said that the digital medium is giving a chance to regional industries to embrace its originality. Notably, Tamannaah's recent OTT show November Story has garnered a lot of praise.

Tamannaah believes that releasing shows in regional language with subtitles was a great move from the makers of November Story. "They're trying to break the whole language barrier by taking on more content-driven stuff. It's a great attempt to embrace Indian cinema."

Talking about the digital space she added that the medium is more about the storytellers than the industry. She said, "As a performer, it's a great opportunity for me to showcase myself in different formats in different characters. Also, we all know that web spaces primarily are writers and an actor's medium where you really get to explore a lot more in detail, and realistic portrayal of things."

Tamannaah Bhatia To Host MasterChef Telugu!

She also told Hindustan Times that the new medium is making actors work hard to stay on top of their game, as "there's so much content out there. They've to be constantly relevant. We, as actors, will have to evolve a lot faster to catch up with that."

"Back in the day, there was a little bit of a convention that was followed, jaise hero aisa ho, yeh karega, aur heroine should look like this and behave in a certain way. A lot of conventional ideas are just present in our brain," Bhatia added.

Talking about stardom, the Baahubali actress said, "When I got the stardom, which was seven to eight years ago, things were very different. In the south, there's a lot of fanfare, and many are loyal to you for years. With OTT, this idea of stardom and actors will blur out."

Tamannaah Bhatia: November Story Equipped Me With The Flair To Explore Novel Creative Nuances

However, she added that OTT casts actors based on the content, story and skills as opposed to feature films where stars have to be more relevant and connect with the audience.