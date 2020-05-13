TV Show 'The Dead Zone' Predicted A Virus Spread Similar To COVID-19 From China In 2003

Netizens have found another show, from almost two decades ago, which predicted a spread of virus similar to COVID-19. The American-Canadian TV show titled, The Dead Zone (2003), is a science fiction drama that aired for six seasons. Based on Stephen King's 1979 novel of the same name, it starred Anthony Michael Hall in the leading role.

American film Contagion and South Korean Drama My Secret Terrius, had indirectly predicted the Coronavirus outbreak years ago on screen. However, The Dead Zone's 14th episode of 2nd season has plenty of astonishing similarities with the ongoing pandemic.

The show follows Anthony Michael Hall as Johnny Smith, who has developed physic abilities after waking up from a coma. In the 14th episode of 2nd season, he has a vision of school children getting sick after being infected by a virus. He then teams up with the town authorities and calls for a complete lockdown, since those exposed need to be quarantined. What's even surprising is the health inspector suggesting that the virus came from China after coming in contact with an animal.

The episode also mentions the use of anti-malaria drug Chloroquine, as an effective medicine for the virus. Chloroquine was distributed by India to the US and Brazil to fight the outbreak a few weeks ago.

On the other hand, South Korean drama My Secret Terrius, talked about a virus similar to MERS and SARS being "tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90 per cent". While, Steven Soderbergh's 2011 release Contagion, follows a similar virus outbreak, which was brought to a halt with the help of a vaccine. The film focuses more on the loss of social order due to the pandemic and less on the medical research used to create a vaccine.

Earlier, a report also revealed that a book named Heart of Darkness, by Dean Koontz released in 2008, also predicted an outbreak around the year 2020 with a narrative similar to ongoing pandemic.

