After Contagion 10 Pandemic Films To Watch: Bird Box, World War Z, The Happening

Bird Box (2018)

Starring Sandra Bullock, the suspense thriller takes you on a rollercoaster ride as a woman attempts to travel and survive with two kids in a post-apocalyptic world. The enemy in this 2018 release is a widespread, mysterious pathogen that causes people to attempt suicide if they look in the eyes of the infected.

Warm Bodies (2013)

Warm Bodies takes us into a world post-zombie outbreak due to an undetected virus. However, this Nicholas Hoult-starrer is less horror and more heart. The film follows a zombie who saves a human girl (played by Teresa Palmer) and falls in love with her.

Warm Bodies can turn out to be a nice breather if you are planning for a horror-filled marathon of pandemic films.

World War Z (2013)

Starring Brad Pitt as a former United Nations employee, the film follows our hero as he seeks to find the source of the viral epidemic as well as a cure for the same.

The infected in this one turn into vicious, feral monsters but you will cherish the nail-biting film for years to come after watching the scene when Brad finds the solution to the world's crisis.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

The claustrophobic thriller follows our leading lady, who is trapped in a bunker and is told by her captor that the outside world is now toxic.

Is he telling the truth, you won't find out until the end but the payoff is stupendous.

Carriers (2009)

The film follows Lou Taylor Pucci, Chris Pine, Piper Perabo, and Emily VanCamp in a thriller where all turn on each other while seeking refuge from the terrifying disease taking over the world.

Carriers currently has a 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blindness (2008)

Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo starrer has the world upended by a pandemic which makes everyone blind. The film follows Moore, who is secretly immune to the disease while she attempts to move to an isolated location with her blind husband.

The Happening (2008)

A science teacher (played by Mark Wahlberg) and his wife (played Zooey Deschanel) get caught in a viral plague that causes the infected to die by suicide. The film is written with a bit of comedy managed to add suspense with an unimaginable ending.

I Am Legend (2007)

I Am Legend follows Will Smith, a U.S. Army virologist who manages to outrun a pathogen that was supposed to cure cancer but ends up turned humans into zombies. Alone in the city looking for other survivors, Smith is accompanied by his dog as he seeks to find a cure for the outbreak.

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Dawn of the Dead is one of the beloved post-apocalyptic films of all times. This film is a mix of action and thriller where a handful of human survivors wage battle against flesh-eating zombies.

The film is a remake of the 1978 classic, with the same name, and stars Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, and Jake Weber in leading roles.

Cabin Fever (2002)

The film follows a group of college students with plans for a rowdy spring break at a remote cabin, but the film takes a dark turn when they are exposed to a flesh-eating virus that starts killing them one by one. The film led to the Cabin Fever franchise, with a sequel, a prequel, and a remake.