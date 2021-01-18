Kate Winslet Reveals Her 81-Year-Old Father Has Received The Coronavirus Vaccine

Kate Reveals A Dream She Had About Taking Coronavirus Vaccine

The Titanic star also shared that she once had a dream about getting the vaccine and it not working. Recalling the dream she said, "I did dream that I got vaccinated and that it didn't work. I dreamt that they had done the vaccination, the needle had gone into my arm but only half of the vial had gone in and they had taken the needle out and the liquid was squirting all over me and all over the floor, and then no one seemed to know how to cope with it, what to do."

Kate Winslet Said She Began Prepping For The Pandemic Before Others

She added that the dream made her anxious and, "They couldn't work whether they should re-vaccinate me just half a vial, whether they should just discount that one and do the whole thing all over again. It was very anxious making, because nobody knew what the protocol was and that's what I found really scary."

Kate Will Be Seen In Avatar Sequels

Kate who had been part of the decade-old film Contagion had told the Hollywood Reporter that she started prepping for the pandemic early. She had revealed that she was walking around in masks and disinfecting everything back in April 2020, before the lockdown begun all around the world in March.