 »   »   » A New Rule By Telugu Film Distributors To Safeguard Themselves!

A bold and a new attempt seems to be inculcated in the Telugu cinema industry to safeguard the Telugu film distributors and exhibitors from losing money on big flicks if the movies bomb at the box office. The Telugu biggies formed a committee with big shot producers, Daggubatti Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions, Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas.

According to the new set of proposed rules, which is likely to be implemented from this December, if any big ticket movie, which tanks at the box office, leads to a loss of more than 25 per cent of the buyer's money, then the buyer should be reimbursed by the producer from the remuneration of the lead actor and director. The reimbursement will consist of 25% of the director and the actor's pay. However, the duo can claim their money back if the movie breaks even at the box office.

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has supposedly arranged a meeting on October 24 and has ordered the producers to come up with the list of top heroes and top directors who would be falling under the proposed bracket of pay packs. All the star heroes & leading directors will have to comply with it.

The buyers are required to be registered with the Telugu Distribution Council. The said rules will be applicable for top actors like Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Nagarjuna, Balakrishna and Venkatesh.

Star directors, like S.S. Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, V. V. Vinayak, Boyapati Srinu, Srinu Vaitla, Koratala Siva, Puri Jagannadh, A.R. Murugadoss and others, will be on the list. Any other inclusion of hero/director will be reflected in the list post the meeting.

This might result in a responsible cinema making process and the business will be more streamlined. Be it the actor or the producer, both will now approach the pre-release business segment seriously as they would be well aware that a negative result to their movies will only ensure a deep cut in their respective pockets.

Distributors are expecting something positive to come out of this meeting.