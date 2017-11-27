 »   »   » PSPK25: The First Look Poster Of Pawan Kalyan's Next Is Out!

There has been a huge buzz surrounding Pawan Kalyan's next film, which was tentatively titled as PSPK25. This upcoming film of Power Star Pawan Kalyan is being helmed by popular film-maker Trivikram Srinivas.

Now, much to the excitement of all Pawan Kalyan fans, the makers of the film have come up with the first official poster of the movie. This upcoming Pawan Kalyan starrer has been titled as Agnyaathavaasi and it has a tagline 'Prince In Exile.

The first look poster of PSPK25 aka Agnyaathavaasi has Pawan Kalyan in it and we definitely can expect another perfect entertainer from the much loved star of Tollywood.

Agnyaathavaasi marks the third association of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikra Srinivas after the highly successful ventures Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. PSPK25 has an ensemble star cast in it and aprt from Pawan kalyan, the film also features Keerthi Suresh, Aadhi, Anu Immanuel, Boman Irani, Khushboo etc., in important roles.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter account to officially announce his new twitter account @pkcreativeworks, which is dedicated to cinema. It was through this new account that the first look poster of PSPK25 was released.

PSPK25 is one of the highly awaited ventures of the actor. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film during the upcoming Sakranthi season on january 10, 2018.