 »   »   » Agnyathavaasi Trailer Review

Come what may this Sankranthi, it all seems to be set for an Agnyathavaasi storm. With such great platform set by the audio jukebox and the teaser of the movie, the official theatrical trailer of Agnyathavaasi has been released which has stamped an impressive entertainer mark on the movie.

Agnyathavaasi trailer, after much delay and unexpected postponements, released during the midnight of Saturday, and has shown some promising elements in the movie.



Trailer



The crisp 1:35 minutes long trailer shows various dimensions in the movie. Agnyathavaasi would be coupled with family values, emotions, humor, romance and action, much similar to any other Trivkram Srinivas celluloid.

Pawan Kalyan explaining the method of making a chair for human's comfort in an effortless manner, more or less conveys the crux of the overall plot. Agnyathavaasi might run on the subtle line of 'mini war'concept.



As suggested by the title and the caption, the movie might be dissected into two segments. One, a swanky lifestyle of the Powerstar's real-self in his original location and the other, a low profiled being in Varanasi, for a cause.



Interesting Elements



Quite a few attention-grabbing elements could be expected in the flick. Pawan Kalyan hoping on a bicycle with Rao Ramesh and Murali Krishna emphasizing on the act specifically, the love triangle between Powerstar, Keethi Suresh and Anu Emannuel, the disappointed and hapless expressions of Boman Irani and Khushi Sundar, all infer to be a Gordian knot, which however, would be solved by the protagonist of the movie.



Technical Elements



Background music by Anirudh Ravichander would definitely be a show stealer and is expected to add a lot of weightage for Powerstar's screen presence and Trivikram's writing. Nothing much to mention about Trivikram's dialogues as his magic with the pen is not something new to the audience.

V Manikandan, the cinematographer of the movie would stand out, post release of the flick for his rich and colorful camera work. One shot with Pawan Kalyan twirling the axe in a dark-shaded backdrop shows the quality of the man behind the lens.



Youtube Statistics



The planning from the production house is not satisfactory and could be deemed as the only negative point of this product called Agnyathavaasi. When you have the likes of Powerstar and Trivikram beside you and when the teaser of your flick has created ripples in the entire Telugu film industry, due planning for trailer launch and its promotions should have been carefully devised. Though delayed, fans of Powerstar displayed their fanaticism and loyalty through some impressive statistical numbers.

Post 18 hours of its release, the trailer has garnered over 257k Likes with a staggering 4.7 Million views. A record once again set by the Gabbar Singh actor and his fans. This once again stands as a testimonial to Pawan Kalyan's famous dialogue, "I am not a trend follower, but instead a trend setter."



The record spree doesn't seem to be ending just here. With less than just 2 days to go for the release of the flick and all shows almost getting sold like hot pancakes, expect some serious dent at the box office.