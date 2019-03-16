Chiranjeevi Was Not On Talking Terms With This Noted Actress During The Shoot Of A Film

Are you a fan of the much-loved Chiranjeevi? If yes, then gear up to rejoice as we have some awesome news in store for you. During a recent event, veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar opened up about working with the mass hero and made a surprising revelation about the 'Megastar'. Taking a trip down memory lane, she said that she was not on talking terms with Chiru during the shoot of their film Abhilasha as they had fought for a 'silly reason'.

Shedding more light on working with Chiranjeevi, she said that he is a great person and used to encourage her a lot when they worked together. The actress also said that movie lovers in Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh are fond of the Indira actor's work.

This is a sweet statement and proves that Chiranjeevi is the undisputed boss of Tollywood.

On the work front, Chiru was last seen in Khaidi No 150 which hit screens in 2017 and opened to a glood response at the box office. At present, he is working on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The film, directed by Surender Reddy, is a magnum opus and features him in the role of a freedom fighter. Slated to release this year, it has Tamannaah and Nayanthara as the female lead. Actors Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan too are a part of the cast.