Jail Twitter Review: Is GV Prakash Starrer Worth The Hype?

Post the super success of Bachelor, actor-singer GV Prakash is back with another entertainer, titled Jail. The film written and directed by Vasanthabalan released in theatres on Thursday (December 9) amid positive talks. Despite favourable reviews from critics much before its theatrical attendance, the film is said to have garnered a lukewarm response from the audiences.

Though Prakash's intense performance as the goodie served as a high point, the routine storyline seemed to have disappointed moviegoers. Considering that the actor's previous venture Bachelor performed well at the box office, it might even help his latest release pull more audiences to the cinemas. However, the mixed response from cine-goers might obstruct its smooth running in theatres.

The action crime film backed by Sridharan Mariadhasan under his production banner Krikes Cine Creations also features an ensemble cast including Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar, Pasanga Pandi, Nandhan Ram and Ravi Mariya, to name a few. Interestingly, Jail marks the acting debut of Enga Veetu Mapillai fame Abarnathi, who is playing the female lead in the film.

Along with Tamil, the Vasanthabalan directorial has been released in Hindi and Telugu (dubbed versions). With music composed by the leading man himself, the film has camera and editing department headed by Ganesh Chandhrra and Raymond Derrick Crasta respectively. Notably, Prakash started off his music career as a composer with director Vasanthabalan's 2006 film Veyil.

Jail's two songs have been released so far including 'Kaathodu Kaathanen' and 'Pathu Kaasu'. Interestingly, 'Kaathodu Kaathanen' is crooned by Aditi Rao Hydari and Dhanush, while 'Pathu Kaasu' has been sung by GVP.

