Dear Comrade Gets Beaten By iSmart Shankar? Top Director Takes Jibe At Vijay Deverakonda Movie!
Dear Comrade marked its entry to the theatres on July 26, 2019, and the highly-awaited film of Vijay Deverakonda had made a huge release across the globe. The Ram Pothineni movie iSmart Shankar had come out in the theatres a week before the arrival of Dear Comrade and it won the praises of the mass movie lovers. A very tight fight was expected to happen with the two top stars coming out with two equally big movies. Did iSmart Shankar outsmart Dear Comrade at the box office? Well, one of the recent comments by a top director has led to this discussion in the online circuits. Read the article to know more about this.
Ram Gopal Varma At It Again
Ram Gopal Varma has already showered praises on iSmart Shankar, the film which has impressed him a lot. Most recently, the top director took to his Twitter account to draw a comparison between iSmart Shankar and Dear Comrade.
RGV Compares Collections of Both Films
The director has sent out the box office collection report of various films that are being played at RTC X Roads, which is one among the major centres in Hyderabad. In the chart, the collections of Dear Comrade are lesser than that of iSmart Shankar.
RGV's Tweet Regarding iSmart Shankar and Vijay Deverakonda
Ram Gopal Varma has also sent out a cryptic tweet through which he has seemingly taken a jibe at Dear Comrade. He has asked whether iSmart Shankar is smarter than Dear Comrade. "is issmart shankar more Issmart than nonissmart comrade or is nonissmart comrade not more issmart than Shankar? Truth only RAM's VIJAYam knows", the director wrote. - (sic)
Dear Comrade and iSmart Shankar
Dear Comrade has opened to mixed reviews in theatres and enjoyed a decent opening at the box office. However, the movie's arrival has not slowed down iSmart Shankar's race at the box office and the Ram Pothineni movie is on its way to becoming a huge hit. Let us wait and see what would happen in the upcoming days.