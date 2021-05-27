    For Quick Alerts
      Rashmika Mandanna Brings On Much-Needed Cheer With Her New Initiative 'Spreading Hopes'

      Rashmika Mandanna recently launched an initiative, #SpreadingHope, with an attempt to amplify stories of the people who are going the extra mile to help the needy. She has been garnering audience's praises from all across the country.

      Under her initiative, the actress has been sharing stories from every corner of the country. Recently, she shared about Rajneet Nath from Nagpur, who has been feeding the stray, amidst the pandemic.

      She even posted a story of Varanasi man, who has been distributing food amongst the patients, and the frontline workers. Rashmika even shared stories from South India, to spread hope and favour in these much needed times.

      Be it any Covid-19 warrior from North India or South India, with her Pan-India fan-following, Rashmika has been applauding every notable effort, under the initiative.

      Being a household name in the Telugu and Tamil industry, with films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, Rashmika's debut in the Hindi film industry with Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye, has made her the 'Next Big Thing In Bollywood'.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 18:02 [IST]
