Rashmika Mandanna Brings On Much-Needed Cheer With Her New Initiative 'Spreading Hopes'

Rashmika
Mandanna
recently
launched
an
initiative,
#SpreadingHope,
with
an
attempt
to
amplify
stories
of
the
people
who
are
going
the
extra
mile
to
help
the
needy.
She
has
been
garnering
audience's
praises
from
all
across
the
country.
Under
her
initiative,
the
actress
has
been
sharing
stories
from
every
corner
of
the
country.
Recently,
she
shared
about
Rajneet
Nath
from
Nagpur,
who
has
been
feeding
the
stray,
amidst
the
pandemic.
She
even
posted
a
story
of
Varanasi
man,
who
has
been
distributing
food
amongst
the
patients,
and
the
frontline
workers.
Rashmika
even
shared
stories
from
South
India,
to
spread
hope
and
favour
in
these
much
needed
times.
Be
it
any
Covid-19
warrior
from
North
India
or
South
India,
with
her
Pan-India
fan-following,
Rashmika
has
been
applauding
every
notable
effort,
under
the
initiative.
Being
a
household
name
in
the
Telugu
and
Tamil
industry,
with
films
like
Dear
Comrade
and
Geetha
Govindam,
Rashmika's
debut
in
the
Hindi
film
industry
with
Mission
Majnu
and
Amitabh
Bachchan
starrer
Goodbye,
has
made
her
the
'Next
Big
Thing
In
Bollywood'.