Rashmika Mandanna Has THIS To Say As Dear Comrade’s Hindi Version Crosses 250 Million Views On YouTube

Soon to make her Bollywood debut, actress Rashmika Mandanna shared her reaction on her Telugu superhit, Dear Comrade crossing 250 Million views on YouTube. Talking about the film she shares, "I could never really say this anywhere but Dear Comrade till date has a very special place in my heart.. the preparation the people the shooting process the experiences and the people.. mean so much to me I don't think I can put it in words."

She further adds, "Every time I watch a song or something from that film it makes me tear up and I mean this in the most positive way possible."

Talking about the milestone the movie crossed on YouTube, the actress reveals, "The fact that the Hindi dubbed version of the film has crossed 250 Million views on YouTube is no surprise because I think it deserves it. It's a story of the people and it's genuine and our audience can see it.. so ya. It is extremely heartwarming to see audiences from all over the country, shower their love on the film. And Dear Comrade has given me so much as an actor and as a person that I will always be grateful for."

Rashmika enjoys good popularity in North India as many of her dubbed Hindi films get tremendous reception over there, even before her Bollywood Debut film is released, which is indeed a massive feat. It also has more than 2.9M likes which proves that the Hindi audiences love the film and have instilled their confidence in Rashmika. Directed by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade also featured Vijay Deverakonda as the male lead. This was their second collaboration after Geetha Govindam, which was a stupendous hit

Rashmika is all set to foray into Hindi cinema with Mission Majnu. She also has Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline, which is another huge feat for the young actress.