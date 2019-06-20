English
    Mahesh Babu Goes On To Overtake Salman Khan With Maharshi's Big Achievement!

    By Manu
    |

    Mahesh Babu's fan base is extremely strong and the huge star seldom disappoints with his movies. The Superstar who has enjoyed back-to-back tremendous successes at the box office has definitely reached new heights with Maharshi. The Mahesh Babu movie has emerged as the biggest Telugu movie blockbusters of the recent times and the supremacy of the film continues. The movie is still the top performing Telugu movie in many of the areas. In fact, with Maharshi's sensational run, Mahesh Babu has even managed to overtake other big stars from Bollywood in a particular aspect. Read the article to know the complete details regarding this.

    Maharshi Set To Hit Half Century

    Maharshi has now entered the seventh week of run in the theatres. The film is expected to complete 50- days of run in a good number of centres. Interestingly, the movie achieved something really special in the past week.

    At The Multiplexes

    Maharshi continues its run in some of the multiplexes across the country. According to the reports, in the past weekend, Maharshi registered an occupancy rate of around 54%, while the entire multiplexes in India are considered.

    Overtakes Salman Khan starrer Bharat

    What is even more striking is the fact that, Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has even overtaken Salman Khan's Bharat, which came in to the theatres almost one month after Maharshi's release. It is indeed a big achievement for Maharshi.

    At The Top Spot

    According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media. Bharat had registered an occupancy rate of around 39%. At the same time, Maharshi is at the top spot when compared to all other movies in the multipleces.

    However, it should be noted that Maharshi is running in lesser number of screens which might add up to the good number occupancy rates in total. Nevertheless, maintaining such a good occupancy rate is definitely a good for a movie that is in the seventh week of run in the theatres.

    READ: Maharshi AP/ TS Box Office Collections (Day 41): Mahesh Babu's Movie Is On Its Last Legs

    Read more about: mahesh babu salman khan
    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
