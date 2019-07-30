English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho Second Song Teaser Out; Tollywood Lovers Unhappy For A Reason?

    By Staff
    |

    There is no denying that Saaho has remained in the news for all the right reasons. The marketing of the Prabhas starrer has been spot-on so far with the movie remaining in the limelight through the release of posters, songs and more that have come along in the past few weeks.

    Saaho Second Song Teaser Out; Tollywood Lovers Unhappy For A Reason?

    Now, the makers of Saaho have come up with the teaser of the second song, which has been set to tune by Guru Randhawa. The song penned by Krishna Kanth has been rendered by Haricharan Seshadri and Tulsi Kumar.

    Watch the song teaser here..

    The song teaser, which has caught the fancy of the viewers, has been released in five different languages. There are some breathtaking visuals in the teaser and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor look extremely good as a pair. In short, the song has garnered the interest of the audiences as it has assured to be a very soothing romantic number with captivating visuals. The increasing number of views and the likes the teaser has received underlines that.

    While the fans are happy about these aspects, some Tollywood movie lovers are left disappointed with the arrival of Saaho's second song's teaser. The reactions on Twitter suggest that they are unhappy with the fact that Saaho is marketed as a Bollywood movie and not as a Telugu one. Some users are also of the opinion that the Telugu song looks like a dubbed affair whereas the Hindi number has an original 'feel' to it. Psycho Saiyaan, the first song from the film that released a few weeks ago had also evoked a similar response.

    However, the audiences are waiting for the arrival of the full song, which has been scheduled to release on August 2, 2019. Meanwhile, they are also waiting for the trailer to release, which is expected to be as solid as the teaser released by the team.

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 17:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue