English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho USA Premieres Box Office Collections: Prabhas Fails To Beat Pawan Kalyan's Big Record!

    By Staff
    |

    Saaho has stormed into theatres and the Prabhas starrer is one such film that has a huge capability to do big business at the overseas box office as well. Reportedly, Saaho has made a huge release in the USA and the movie was expected to set a new record in terms of the box office collections from the USA premieres. However, the latest reports, reveal that Saaho has managed to collect just $.082M from the USA premieres that the film held. The movie is expected to go past the $1M mark when the final collections are revealed. Read Saaho USA premieres box office collections report to know further details regarding this.

    At The Top

    At The Top

    Baahubali 2 is the film that continues to remain at the top as far as collections for USA premieres are considered. The movie minted around $4.6M from the USA premieres and is far ahead of the others.

    Fails To Beat Pawan Kalyan's Record

    Fails To Beat Pawan Kalyan's Record

    Agnyaathavaasi holds the non-Baahubali record for USA premieres box office collections. The Pawan Kalyan starrer, which released in 2018, had collected around $1.51M. Saaho is almost sure to not break that big record.

    Biggest Opener Of 2019

    Biggest Opener Of 2019

    Meanwhile, by collecting $.82M, Prabhas's Saaho has turned out to be the top opener at the USA box office of the year so far. It has gone past the collections of Maharshi, which had collected around $.51M during its USA premieres.

    In The Top 5

    In The Top 5

    Interestingly, Baahubali The Beginning, had collected around $1.39M from its USA premieres. Khaidi No. 150, which collected around $1.29M is at the fourth spot in the list of top movies with maximum collections during USA premieres. Spyder, which collected $1M, is at the fifth spot and Saaho is expected to take over that place once the official figures are revealed.

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue