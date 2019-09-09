Saaho Box Office Collections (10 Days): Crosses Another Milestone Despite Slowing Down Heavily!
Saaho, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is in the second week of its run in theatres. The big-budget movie didn't live up to the huge expectations bestowed on it. However, Saaho raked in huge numbers, especially, in its first weekend but the movie witnessed a major drop in collections during the weekdays. Saaho didn't witness any major increase in collections during the second weekend. Nevertheless, reports suggest that Saaho enjoyed a comparatively decent second Sunday at the worldwide box office. According to reports, the Prabhas starrer has gone past the Rs 200 crore share mark at the worldwide box office. Read Saaho box office collections (10 Days) report to know further details regarding this.
Day 10 In AP/TS Regions
According to reports on Twitter, Saaho enjoyed a decent day at AP/TS regions on day 10. The box office collections showed an increase when compared to previous days. The movie is expected to have made a share of Rs 2 crore on its 10th day in AP/TS regions.
Hindi Version’s Good Run
Hindi version of Saaho has been the best performer among the lot and the movie continues to rake in good numbers. Going by the reports, Saaho enjoyed yet another good Sunday with the film collecting above Rs 5 crore. The film has already gone past the 110-crore mark at the box office.
Other Versions
Saaho's performance has been pretty disappointing in other regions. The film has faced a major dip in collections, especially in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The performance of the film in the overseas regions was also not good over the past weekend.
Worldwide Collections
According to reports, Saaho is expected to have a collected a worldwide share of above Rs 5 crore on its 10th day at the worldwide box office. The movie is also expected to have gone past the 200-crore share mark. Reports suggest that the movie has already collected a gross of above Rs 370-crore at the worldwide box office.