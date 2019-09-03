Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 4): Crosses A Coveted Milestone!

Fourth South Indian Movie

Saaho has now emerged as fourth top-grossing South Indian movie at the worldwide box office. Baahubali 2, Baahubali and 2.0 are the movies in the first three slots. Prabhas leads the pack with as many as three movies in the list.

Day 4 At AP/TS

Saaho enjoyed a pretty decent day and it was a holiday in most of the regions. The family crowd came to theatres in large numbers. It went past the Rs 1-crore mark at RTC X regions on Monday, which is one among the major theatres.

Hindi Collections

It was a holiday on Monday in many of the regions and Saaho's Hindi version showed a drop in collections but still, the figures are expected to be decent. Reports suggest that the film might have grossed above Rs 14 crore on Monday.

USA Box Office

Saaho has not performed up to expectations at the USA box office. Some of the reports claim that the movie might have gone past the $2M mark at the USA box office on first Monday. Let us wait for the official reports to know more.