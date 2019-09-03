English
    Saaho Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 4): Crosses A Coveted Milestone!

    By
    |

    Saaho is busy crossing milestones at the box office. The film, starring Prabhas in the lead role, may have opened to mixed reviews in theatres but the film's performance at the box office has proved that Saaho is beyond reviews and opinion. Reportedly, on its fourth day, Saaho went past yet another coveted milestone at the worldwide box office. According to the latest reports that have come up, Saaho has gone past the 300-crore club at the worldwide box office and what is even more important is that the film has achieved this feat within four days of its release in theatres. Read Saaho worldwide box office collections report to know more about this.

    Fourth South Indian Movie

    Fourth South Indian Movie

    Saaho has now emerged as fourth top-grossing South Indian movie at the worldwide box office. Baahubali 2, Baahubali and 2.0 are the movies in the first three slots. Prabhas leads the pack with as many as three movies in the list.

    Day 4 At AP/TS

    Day 4 At AP/TS

    Saaho enjoyed a pretty decent day and it was a holiday in most of the regions. The family crowd came to theatres in large numbers. It went past the Rs 1-crore mark at RTC X regions on Monday, which is one among the major theatres.

    Hindi Collections

    Hindi Collections

    It was a holiday on Monday in many of the regions and Saaho's Hindi version showed a drop in collections but still, the figures are expected to be decent. Reports suggest that the film might have grossed above Rs 14 crore on Monday.

    USA Box Office

    USA Box Office

    Saaho has not performed up to expectations at the USA box office. Some of the reports claim that the movie might have gone past the $2M mark at the USA box office on first Monday. Let us wait for the official reports to know more.

    saaho prabhas
    Tuesday, September 3, 2019
