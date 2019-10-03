Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): Gets A Bumper Opening!

Number Of Release Centres

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been released in over 1220 screens across AP/TS regions. The numbers are lesser when compared to the recent biggie Saaho. But still, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made an opening at par with Saaho.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Pre-booking

The pre-bookings for day 1 were pretty solid. Reports claim that booking were around 70% in majority of the centres in AP/TS regions. However, with the positive reports that started to pour in, there was a huge surge in the bookings for the shows on day 1.

The Occupancy Rate

Reportedly, Saaho has made an equally big opening in the various centres. If reports are to be believed, the occupancy rate for the movie in total is expected to be around 90%. In some of the centres, it went up to 100%.

A Record In Vizag

According to one of the reports that have come out, Saaho collected above Rs 1.5 crore from the various theatres in Vishakapattanam city. Reportedly, this is an all-new record.

The Way Ahead

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has got a thumbs up from the audiences and is all set for a grand run. The pre-bookings for day 2 are extremely promising, despite being a working day. We definitely can expect good numbers on day 2 as well.