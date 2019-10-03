    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): Gets A Bumper Opening!

      By
      |

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is ruling the theatres in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana regions. The biggie of this month, which is Chiranjeevi's big and special treat after a gap of two years, has won praises from critics and the audiences. Huge stakes are involved in this movie and the Surender Reddy directorial, which narrates an epic tale of a freedom fighter, was expected to cash in huge collections on day 1. The reports that have come in after the completion of the first day suggest that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has scored a bumper opening at AP/TS regions. If reports are to be believed, the movie has collected a share of Rs 34 crore at the AP/TS box office on day 1. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP/TS box office collections report to know more.

      Number Of Release Centres

      Number Of Release Centres

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been released in over 1220 screens across AP/TS regions. The numbers are lesser when compared to the recent biggie Saaho. But still, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made an opening at par with Saaho.

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Pre-booking

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Pre-booking

      The pre-bookings for day 1 were pretty solid. Reports claim that booking were around 70% in majority of the centres in AP/TS regions. However, with the positive reports that started to pour in, there was a huge surge in the bookings for the shows on day 1.

      The Occupancy Rate

      The Occupancy Rate

      Reportedly, Saaho has made an equally big opening in the various centres. If reports are to be believed, the occupancy rate for the movie in total is expected to be around 90%. In some of the centres, it went up to 100%.

      A Record In Vizag

      A Record In Vizag

      According to one of the reports that have come out, Saaho collected above Rs 1.5 crore from the various theatres in Vishakapattanam city. Reportedly, this is an all-new record.

      The Way Ahead

      The Way Ahead

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has got a thumbs up from the audiences and is all set for a grand run. The pre-bookings for day 2 are extremely promising, despite being a working day. We definitely can expect good numbers on day 2 as well.

      More SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue