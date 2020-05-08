Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: Makers Focused On Stylish Star’s Appearance Amid The Lockdown!

Just the other day, we had told you about rumours doing the rounds that makers of Pushpa are spending a whopping amount of Rs 6 crore for a 6-minute action sequence. Well, we must say that even amid the lockdown, the core team is completely focused on the action-thriller. Every minute detail, including Allu Arjun's appearance in the movie, is being taken care of very well.

As per the rumours, director Sukumar is taking special care regarding the actor's look, costumes, and body language. It is said that the makers are soaking Allu Arjun's costumes in tea and are washing them off after a few days, in order to get a natural grubby look. It is to be noted that the role taken up by the Stylish Star is challenging as well as unusual, from his conventional roles in the past. Therefore the director is leaving no stone unturned to make the most-promising film of the year a huge success at theatres. The makers are getting a lot of time to check errors in the content and take care of the actor's look and presentation on screen, thanks to the lockdown. Of lately, it was also rumoured that Sukumar has dropped the plan of hiring Thailand stunt choreographers, to cut down the expenses amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pushpa will revolve around red sandalwood smuggling, wherein Allu Arjun will appear in an intense rough and avatar of a lorry driver. Karnataka's crush, Rashmika Mandanna will essay the role of a forest officer in the high-octane thriller. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to feature as a police officer in the movie, but the actor backed off from the project, owing to creative differences with the makers. Sandalwood star Dhananjay was then roped in to reprise the role. Pushpa is bankrolled jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

