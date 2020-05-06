    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      No Stylish Dance Moves For Allu Arjun In Pushpa? Here Is The Reason!

      There is no denying the fact that we love Allu Arjun's dancing prowess as much as his acting tactics. His last venture, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo showed him in a stylish avatar flaunting dance moves for Butta Bomma, Ramuloo Ramulaa and OMG Daddy.

      So obviously, fans can't wait for his upcoming film, Pushpa to witness the actor's graceful yet effortless moves on screen!

      No Stylish Moves For Bunny!

      No Stylish Moves For Bunny!

      Seems like fans will have a major disappointment this time with regards to Allu Arjun's dance, as there are reports doing the rounds that Pushpa has no scope of him flaunting his uber-cool dance moves in the songs. Sources also revealed that the actor can be seen dancing to folk numbers. Recently, there were reports that Bollywood hottie Disha Patani has been roped in to shake a leg with Allu Arjun. Going by the story of the film, which revolves around a lorry driver essayed by Bunny, there are more chances of the dance number to be a dapankuttu. There are also reports that director Sukumar is trying to cut down the expenses owing to the effect of Novel Coronavirus on the Telugu Film Industry. The plans of roping in international fight masters for Pushpa is said to have been dropped.

      High Hopes For Pushpa

      High Hopes For Pushpa

      Pushpa Story

      Pushpa Story

